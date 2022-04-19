Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander named to MaxPreps Freshman All-America team

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School girls basketball player Dee Alexander was named to the 2021-22 MaxPreps Freshman All-America team on Monday afternoon.

"To see her named an All-American as a freshman among many other great kids in the country is pretty nice and also well-deserved," coach Jamar Mosley said. "Dee has been consistent on the court all year. She could have scored 30-plus points a game but did a great job getting her teammates involved daily."

Alexander, the Division III state player of the year this past season, helped to lead Purcell Marian to its first state girls basketball championship in program history.

Purcell Marian defeated Worthington Christian 62-38 March 12 at University of Dayton Arena. Alexander, a wing, scored a game-high 25 points and had 16 rebounds and five steals in that game.

Alexander, who has 24 scholarship offers, had an impact that went deeper than scoring 25 points per game, Mosley said. She averaged 24.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.4 blocks this past season for Purcell Marian (27-1).

"I think the chemistry we had this season was as good as we've ever had since I've been at Purcell Marian," said Mosley, who earned his 100th career win in early February. "A lot of that started with Dee Alexander. She held herself and teammates accountable on and off the floor. She was everything you look for in a leader."

Princeton point guard Solè Williams, who is verbally committed to the University of Louisville, was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-America honorable mention team last week.

Mount Notre Dame 2022 senior guard KK Bransford (University of Notre Dame signee) and Winton Woods 2022 point guard Chance Gray (University of Oregon signee) were named to the MaxPreps All-America honorable mention team.

