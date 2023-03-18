Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander named the MaxPreps Ohio Girls Basketball Player of the Year

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School sophomore wing Dee Alexander was named this week as the 2022-23 MaxPreps Ohio High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Named Ohio Ms. Basketball by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association earlier this month, Alexander led Purcell Marian to its second straight state championship on March 11 at the University of Dayton Arena. The Cavaliers defeated Canal Fulton Northwest 57-48 to win the Division II state final.

Alexander scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds and three steals as Purcell Marian (27-2) captured its second straight state title in front of 2,941 fans at UD Arena last weekend.

"I can't say enough about this kid," Purcell Marian athletic director DJ Dowdy said last week. "She is a phenom. The way she goes about things. It's just phenomenal."

Alexander, who has 1,361 points in her high school career, scored a game-high 34 points to lead Purcell Marian past Bryan 61-47 in a state semifinal on March 9 in Dayton.

She is ranked the nation's No. 4 player overall in the 2025 class by ESPN, averaging 25.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.6 steals this season. She had 35 college scholarship offers entering the state Final Four.

Alexander was named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-America team in April 2022 and is expected to continue to receive accolades this spring.

"I'm happy and honored to be able to coach a kid like her and her hard work is paying off," Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley said last week. "Every day in practice she's pushing herself. She's pushing the girls around her."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter