Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander named Ohio Ms. Basketball finalist for third straight year

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School senior Dee Alexander was named Wednesday afternoon as an Ohio Ms. Basketball finalist for a third consecutive season.

Alexander, the 2023 and 2024 Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient, is one of eight finalists for the prestigious statewide award which is given annually to the state’s top girls basketball player.

The other finalists include Westerville South junior guard Ariyana Cradle, Springboro senior guard Bryn Martin, Anthony Wayne senior wing Elise Bender, Streetsboro senior post Naomi Benson, Lyndhurst Brush combo sophomore guard Tatiana Mason, Strasburg-Franklin senior forward Riley Thomas and Berlin senior forward Joplin Yoder.

The Ohio Prep Sports Media Association (OPSMA) will vote on the award starting this afternoon. The winner is scheduled to be announced March 13.

“Dee being a Ms. Basketball finalist again this year is incredibly significant,” Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley said. “It not only highlights her individual talent and hard work but also underscores her consistency and impact on the game over the years.”

Alexander, who is signed with the University of Cincinnati, could become just the second player in state history to win Ms. Basketball three times.

“Winning the award three times in a row would be remarkable achievement, solidifying her legacy in high school basketball in Ohio,” Mosley said.

Canton McKinley’s Kierstan Bell won the award three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019. The Ohio Ms. Basketball award started in 1988.

This season, Alexander averages 20.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals for reigning three-time state champion Purcell Marian (21-6), which plays Toledo Notre Dame Academy (21-6) in a Division III state semifinal Sunday afternoon at St. Marys Memorial High School.

The winner plays Lyndhurst Brush (24-2) or Avon Lake (22-5) in the Division III state final at 1 p.m. March 14 at University of Dayton Arena.

Alexander, who is No. 16 on the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s girls basketball scoring list, has scored 2,325 points her in memorable career.

The McDonald’s All-American became the OHSAA's all-time girls basketball state tournament scoring leader during the first half of the 2024 state final. She has scored 134 career points in the state tournament from 2022 to 2024 — with all those games at UD Arena.

Mosley can’t say enough about Alexander’s impact on the program over the years.

“This season, Dee has truly led the team both on and off the court,” Mosley said. “Her scoring ability, passing ability, leadership and determination have been key in the team’s success. She has not only been a top talent but also a leader/coach while she was out a few games. She has helped this program tremendously.”

Purcell Marian is attempting to become the fourth girls basketball program in OHSAA history to win at least four consecutive state championships.

Mount Notre Dame (2006-09), South Euclid Regina (2000-03) and Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown (2009-13) accomplished that feat.

Purcell Marian won the 2024 and 2023 Division II state titles and the 2022 Division III state championship.

