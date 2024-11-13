Purcell Marian hoops star Dee Alexander set to sign with UC

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School senior wing Dee Alexander is scheduled to continue her basketball and academic career by formally signing with the University of Cincinnati on Wednesday afternoon.

A ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Purcell Marian.

National Signing Day completes Alexander's college recruiting journey that has been in the spotlight for years. In fact, Alexander had 14 scholarship offers prior to starting high school classes as a freshman in August 2021.

The five-star player verbally committed to UC on April 17 in front of Fifth Third Arena.

“Dee has shown remarkable growth both on and off the court,” Purcell Marian girls basketball Jamar Mosley said. “Her jump shot continues to improve, as she has been shooting at an impressive rate this fall.”

Purcell Marian senior point guard Ky’Aira Miller, Alexander's teammate, is expected to sign with Bowling Green.

Wednesday is the first National Signing Day for all sports except football in this recruiting class. It is the first signing day without the National Letter of Intent, which was eliminated in October.The early signing day for football is Dec. 4.

Several other Cincinnati-area high school basketball players are scheduled to have signing day ceremonies. Lakota East point guard Trey Perry signed with Miami University Wednesday morning at the high school. Lloyd Memorial forward EJ Walker (South Carolina) is scheduled to have a ceremony at 7 p.m.

Alexander, the two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient, led Purcell Marian (29-1) to a third consecutive state title in March. Purcell Marian was ranked No. 15 nationally in the season's final MaxPreps Top 25 rankings.

She had one of the most accomplished seasons in Ohio high school girls basketball history this past winter.

Alexander, ranked No. 8 in ESPN’s HoopGurlz national recruiting rankings for the 2025 class, was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-America Team, MaxPreps All-America Second Team and was the Ohio MaxPreps player of the year. She was also named the Gatorade Ohio high school girls basketball player of the year.

Scoring 1,896 points in her high school career, Alexander considered 15 programs publicly since announcing the finalists on Instagram in November 2023.

Alexander became the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time girls basketball state tournament scoring leader during the first half of this past season’s state final. She scored 134 career points in the state tournament from 2022 to 2024 — with all those games at University of Dayton Arena.

Purcell Marian, which has an 83-4 record the past three seasons, opens this season against visiting Montverde (Fla.) Academy in the Journey to the Tourney at 7 p.m. Nov. 22. Purcell Marian is ranked No. 12 nationally this preseason by MaxPreps while Montverde Academy won the 2024 Chipotle high school national championship in April.

Purcell Marian, winners of 27 consecutive games, is the sixth girls basketball team in state history to win three consecutive state titles. Purcell Marian won the 2024 and 2023 Division II state titles and the 2022 Division III state championship.

Purcell Marian will pursue its fourth consecutive state title this season as a Division III program this season.

Only three Ohio high school girls basketball programs have won four consecutive state titles or more including Mount Notre Dame (2006-09), South Euclid Regina (2000-03) and Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown (2009-13).

