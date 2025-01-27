Purcell Marian senior Dee Alexander named to McDonald's All American Game

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian senior Dee Alexander was named Monday afternoon to the McDonald’s All-American Girls Game.

The 2025 all-star game roster was announced this afternoon on ESPN's 'NBA Today' show. Alexander, who is signed with the University of Cincinnati, is one of 24 players selected for the girls basketball all-star game.

The game is scheduled for April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

Alexander, a two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient and University of Cincinnati signee, is the first McDonald’s All-American from Greater Cincinnati since 2022. That was the year Mount Notre Dame senior combo guard KK Bransford, now at the University of Notre Dame, Winton Woods senior point guard Chance Gray (Ohio State) and Mason senior center Kyla Oldacre (Texas) were selected to the prestigious all-star game.

Alexander has scored 2,160 career points and is just 40 points away from joining the Ohio High School Athletic Association's girls basketball all-time career scoring list.

Alexander is the first UC women's basketball signee to be selected to the McDonald's All-American Game roster, according to information from the UC athletic department.

Alexander averages 20.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2 steals for Purcell Marian (12-6) this season. Purcell Marian is scheduled to play host to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (13-2) at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Purcell Marian, a Division III program, is trying to win its fourth consecutive state championship in March.

Only three Ohio high school girls basketball programs have won four consecutive state titles or more including Mount Notre Dame (2006-09), South Euclid Regina (2000-03) and Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown (2009-13).

Alexander, a five-star player, was selected to the prestigious Nike Hoop Summit earlier this month. Alexander was named to the MaxPreps Preseason All-America Second Team this past fall.

