Purcell Marian girls basketball team wins its fifth consecutive regional championship

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Purcell Marian High School girls basketball team captured its fifth consecutive regional championship Saturday afternoon with a 76-46 victory over Badin at Lakota East.

Purcell Marian (21-6), a reigning three-time state champion, advances to next week’s Division III state semifinal with the opponent, day and neutral location to be announced Sunday afternoon.

The regional final marked the ninth consecutive game in which Purcell Marian won by double digits.

“We were just clicking on all cylinders,” Purcell Marian coach Jamar Mosley said.

Mosley said the team had a razor-sharp focus in the pregame. The team simply wanted to dominate on offense, defense and its mindset during the game.

“Everybody brought their ‘A’ game,” Mosley said. “It was superb.”

Sophomore center Samaya Wilkins scored 21 points to lead Purcell Marian.

“She was just dominant on both ends of the floor — both offensively and defensively,” Mosley said.

Senior Dee Alexander, a two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient and McDonald’s All-American, scored 19 points to go along with 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Alexander’s 19 points give the star 2,344 points in her storied career. Alexander is 16th on the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball career scoring list.

“Dee was on another level,” Mosley said of the University of Cincinnati signee. “She is one of the most coachable kids.”

Senior guard Ky’Aira Miller (Bowling Green signee) added 11 points.

Purcell Marian is attempting to become the fourth girls basketball program in Ohio High School Athletic Association history to win at least four consecutive state championships.

Mount Notre Dame (2006-09), South Euclid Regina (2000-03) and Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown (2009-13) accomplished that feat.

Purcell Marian won the 2024 and 2023 Division II state titles and the 2022 Division III state championship.

