Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander named Ohio Division II girls basketball player of the year

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School junior wing Dee Alexander on Tuesday afternoon was named the Division II state girls basketball player of the year.

It is the third consecutive season that Alexander — a two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient — has been named a state player of the year in her respective tournament division at Purcell Marian.

Alexander, who averaged 18.4 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.5 steals this past season, was the Division II state player of the year in 2023 and the Division III state player of the year in 2022.

"It is nice to see Dee get her flowers in real time," Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley said. "To see her flourish not just on the court, but in the classroom has been special."

Alexander helped to lead Purcell Marian (29-1), ranked No. 15 nationally by MaxPreps, to its third consecutive state title earlier this month. Alexander was also named the Gatorade Ohio High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year March 14.

Last week, Alexander was named the Ohio MaxPreps Player of the Year for a second straight season.

"She is truly a generational talent and I get to see and witness it first hand," Mosley said. "To see others recognize her talent and hard work means a lot - not just to me but to Dee and everyone around her."

Alexander, who has scored 1,896 points in her high school career, scored 18 points and had 6 rebounds in Purcell Marian's 79-52 win over Shaker Heights Laurel School in the Division II state final March 16 at University of Dayton Arena.

Alexander became the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time girls basketball state tournament scoring leader during the first half of this year's state final. She has scored 134 career points in the state tournament from 2022-2024 - with all those games at UD Arena.

Purcell Marian has an 83-4 record the past three seasons.

Alexander, who is considering 15 college basketball programs, is one of 38 student-athletes invited to participate in the 2024 USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team minicamp starting Thursday in Portland, Ore.

Trials for the 2024 Women’s U17 and U18 National Teams will host eligible athletes this summer.

The group returns 27 athletes with prior USA Basketball experience, 26 of whom participated in the Women’s U16 National Team trials in 2023. Alexander helped the USA win gold at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Merida, Mexico.

The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced the All-Ohio Divisions I and II teams on Tuesday afternoon. The Divisions III and IV girls basketball teams were announced on Monday.

The boys basketball All-Ohio teams will be announced Wednesday and Thursday.

The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote and recognize coverage of high school sports across Ohio and is endorsed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

2024 OPSWA All-Ohio Divisions I and II Girls Basketball Teams

Division I

Player of the Year: Berry Wallace, Pickerington Central

Coach of the Year: Demarris Winters, Lyndhurst Brush

First Team: Mari Gerton, Cincinnati Princeton, 5-8, jr., 21.9 (points per game); Bryn Martin, Springboro, 6-1, jr., 20.8; Taylor Scohy, Bellbrook, 5-9, sr., 18.0; Berry Wallace, Pickerington Central, 6-1, sr., 17.1; Sydney Mobley, Lewis Center Olentangy, 6-2, fr., 17.0; Whitney Stafford, Lewis Center Olentangy, 5-6, so., 17.0; Elise Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-1, jr., 23.1; Mackenzie Blackford, Solon, 5-7, sr., 24.1; Grace Kingery, North Ridgeville, 6-1, sr., 25.8; Olivia Klanac, Medina, 5-9, jr., 19.5.

Second Team: Kailee Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, 5-7, jr., 12.3; Madison Parrish, Mason, 6-0, jr., 16.8; Kaylah Thornton, Kettering Fairmont, 5-7, so., 17.0; Gigi Bower, Powell Olentangy Liberty, 5-9, sr., 16.1; JoJo Eberhart, Marysville, 5-11, sr., 11.7; Sophie Ziel, Columbus Bishop Watterson, 5-9, jr., 17.2; Destiny Robinson, Fremont Ross, 5-7, sr., 16.0; Danielle Cameron, Olmsted Falls, 5-9, sr., 19.3; Journey Hildebrand, Brunswick, 5-11, sr., 20.5; Megan Campbell, Massillon Jackson, 5-10, sr., 13.4; Serenitee Johnson, Uniontown Lake, 5-10, sr., 15.7.

Third Team: Layla Hale, Cincinnati West Clermont, 6-0, so., 16.1; Kassie Ingram, Kings Mill Kings, 5-11, sr., 20.6; Elizabeth Hunt, Upper Arlington, 6-0, so., 16.9; Komara Sylvester, Toledo Start, 5-6, sr., 20.6; MacKenzie Harvey, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-8, jr. 11.8; Savannah Laurenty, Painesville Riverside, 5-10, sr., 21.6; Tatiana Mason, Lyndhurst Brush, 5-10, fr., 17.8; Julia Hall, Rocky River Magnificat, 6-0, jr., 14.3; Ava Patti, Rocky River, 5-11, sr., 18.2; Jenna Slates, Uniontown Green, 6-0, jr., 18.0; Caitlyn Holmes, Akron Ellet, 5-7, jr., 18.0.

Special Mention: Brooke Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-0, jr., 13.4; Mackenzie Royal-Davis, Toledo Whitmer, 6-0, sr., 11.8; Hayley Griggs, Perrysburg, 5-6, jr., 11.5; Madilyn Stechschulte, Findlay, 5-9, sr., 12.1; Rylee Bess, Pickerington Central, 5-5, jr., 13.4; Sa’Mahn Johnson, Reynoldsburg, 5-6, jr., 14.8; Ella Martin, Westerville Central, 5-11, so., 15.9; Layla Merriweather, Delaware Olentangy Berlin, 5-8, sr., 16.5; Abbey Price, Marysville, 5-9, sr., 12.5; London Johnson, Canal Winchester, 6-0, so., 18.0; Kennedy Younkin, Asheville Teays Valley, 6-2, sr., 16.0; Celina Blount, Liberty Township Lakota East, 6-2, sr., 11.0; Peyton Shafer, Goshen, 5-9, sr., 18.9; Daniah Trammell, Cincinnati Winton Woods, 6-1, jr., 16.4; Aniya Trent, Springboro, 6-3, jr, 9.0; Selena Frost, West Carrollton, 5-7, sr., 17.1; Alli Robertson, Harrison, 6-0, jr., 23.0; Kennedy Morgan, Medina Highland, 5-8, jr., 17.6; Sydney Bass, Strongsville, 5-10, jr., 14.4; Zoey Deligianis, Madison, 5-6, jr., 23.3; Chaniyra McDowell-Isaacs, Lyndhurst Brush, 5-7, fr., 15.5; Reese Roggenburk, Rocky River Magnificat, 6-1, jr., 12.0; Niera Stevens, Akron Hoban, 5-5, soph., 12.0; Mackenzie Riccitelli, Boardman, 5-5, sr., 18.5; Mya Taylor, Canton McKinley, 5-6, soph., 22.5; Brooke Haren, Louisville, 5-9, sr., 16.8; Anna Hurst, Stow-Munroe Falls, 5-8, sr., 9.3.

Honorable Mention: Maddie Garber, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-8, so., 10.3; Carma Johnson, Fremont Ross, 5-8, sr., 10.9; Leah Pike, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-11, so., 12.6; Maisie Strawser, Lima Senior, 5-7, sr., 13.7; Mae Rameau, Sandusky, 5-2, jr., 16.0; Kelaysia Harris, Toledo Bowsher, 5-10, jr., 13.3; Jenna Clausius, Sylvania Northview, 5-8, so., 10.7; Chloe Kilbride, Perrysburg, 5-8, jr., 9.4; Denza Allen, Sunbury Big Walnut, 6-1, jr., 13.4; Jenna Grabans, Lancaster, 5-7, sr., 13.1; Zoe Guice, Westerville South, 5-7, sr., 13.0; Remy Largent, Sunbury Big Walnut, 5-9, fr., 13.2; Claire Mikola, Powell Olentangy Liberty, 5-6, jr., 9.8; Thea Palmore, Grove City, 5-10, sr., 13.0; Ze’Shari Sheppard, Groveport Madison, 5-8, so., 19.0; Calli Geller, Newark, 5-7, fr., 17.8; Gwen Jenkins, Dublin Coffman, 5-9, sr., 12.4; Gianna Lane, Hilliard Darby, 5-7, jr., 13.0; Aniya Mitchell, Marion Harding, 5-3, jr., 16.6; Aubree Price, Reynoldsburg, 5-9, jr., 15.2; Niah Smedley, Dublin Scioto, 6-0, jr., 17.6; Nyha Chambers, Huber Heights Wayne, 5-7, sr., 12.0; Kiara Hudgins, Sidney, 5-4, sr., 11.7; Jordan Scully, Sidney, 5-7, jr., 14.7; Olivia Fischer, Mount Orab Western Brown, 5-9, sr., 17.1; Katie Fox, West Chester Lakota West, 5-10, so., 13.4; Emily Grim, Centerville, 6-0, sr., 11.0; Alley Haas, Miamisburg, 5-8, sr., 12.0; Lanie Lipps, Hamilton Ross, 5-4, jr., 17.4; Charlotte Pauling, Beavercreek, 5-10, sr., 10.5; Lilli Leopard, Beavercreek, 5-9, sr., 10.7; Jordan Frantz, Bellbrook, 5-8, jr., 9.0; Laila Harrison, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, 6-1, sr., 9.4; Grace Pitzer, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, 5-10, jr., 8.5; Kali Fortson, Cincinnati Princeton, 6-1, jr., 10.6; Mackenzie Givens, Cincinnati Princeton, 6-0, sr., 12.2; Brooke Haywood, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 5-9, jr., 12.5; Myka Richardson, Fairfield, 5-8, sr., 12.1; Elise Marchal, Kings Mill Kings, 6-1, sr., 10.4; Brooke Asher, Liberty Township Lakota East, 5-6, jr., 12.2; Emma Fohl, Liberty Township Lakota East, 5-5, sr., 9.0; Anna Habra, Mason, 5-8, so., 11.2; Chloe Downing, Springboro, 6-0, sr., 7.2; Milly Portis, Springfield, 5-8, so., 12.3; Rylie Homan, Trenton Edgewood, 5-5, sr., 14.5; Tyriana Berry, Cincinnati Withrow, 13.2; Mackenzie Daubenmire, Logan, 6-1, jr., 10.3; Kennady Dodds, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-0, so., 12.2; Mackenzie Edingburgh, Akron Hoban, 5-7, sr., 10.5; Ashley Lahmers, Massillon Jackson, 5-9, sr., 10.9; Emma Anderson, Uniontown Lake, 5-5, sr., 12.6; Courtney Barwick, Louisville, 5-9, jr., 14.6; Sarah Bero, Youngstown Boardman, 5-7, jr., 10.5; Ayla Ray, Austintown Fitch, 5-9, sr., 11.6; Alyssa Brown, Youngstown Chaney, 5-6, fr., 22.7; Alaina Ray, Stow-Munroe Falls, 5-7, sr., 9.2; Grace Kostohryz, Wooster, 5-10, sr., 18.2; Sydney Shocklee, Uniontown Green, jr., 8.6; Sanaiiya Gray, Akron Ellet, 5-11, jr., 15.0; Kristen Kelley, Amherst Steele, 6-1, sr., 15.8; Sidney Butera, Strongsville, 5-4, fr., 13.0; Molly Castellanos, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown, 6-3, sr., 17.6; Molly Drenik, Avon, sr., 11.7; Nicole Krakora, Chardon, 5-6, sr., 20.6; Maddie Cerovac, Olmsted Falls, 5-10, jr., 8.3; Sofia Wilson, Rocky River Magnificat, 5-7, jr., 8.1; Tylia Parker, Cleveland John Hay, 5-5, sr., 17.8; Claire Wakim, Madison, 5-10, sr., 16.0; Jessie Zenir, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 5-8, jr., 10.3; Marisa Summerfield, Avon Lake, sr., 5-9, 7.4; Leah DiFranco, Grafton Midview, 5-6, so., 15.8.

Division II

Player of the Year: Dee Alexander, Cincinnati Purcell Marian

Coach of the Year: Antoine Sain, Dayton Northridge

First Team: Dee Alexander, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 6-1, jr., 19.0; Emily Bratton, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 5-7, sr., 22.3; Harper Annarino, Granville, 6-0, sr., 19.8; Bree Allen, Proctorville Fairland, 6-0, Sr., 15.9; Jamisyn Stinson, Thornville Sheridan, 5-11, Sr., 19.0; Lauren Gerken, Findlay Liberty-Benton,22.0; Saniyah Hall, Shaker Heights Laurel, 6-2, so., 25.7; Isabelle Niederst, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, sr., 19.0; Naomi Benson, Streetsboro, 6-3, jr., 16.8; Izzy Callaway, Copley, 5-7, sr., 20.6.

Second Team: Terrah Adams, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-1, Sr., 15.2; Gracie Cosgrove, Hamilton Badin, 5-9, Jr., 17.0; Peyton Mounce, Urbana, 5-10, jr., 22.1; Carlie Osborne, Delaware Buckeye Valley, 5-6, sr., 10.0; Milee Smith, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-11, So., 17.8; Brooklyn Vaughn, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-0, sr., 14.3; Breayah Jefferson, Toledo Rogers, 5-5, sr., 25.4; Riley Zamensky, New Concord John Glenn, 6-0, jr., 20.0; McKenna Scott, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-7, jr., 16.6; Helen Holley, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 6-1, sr., 11.2; Sophia Gregory, Beloit West Branch, 6-2, sr., 15.3.

Third Team: Ky’Aira Miller, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5-8, jr., 13.0; Zhieyah Rolack, Dayton Meadowdale, 5-11, sr., 26.3; Kylee Bruce, Proctorville Fairland, 5-11, Sr., 10.7; Addison Edgington, Circleville, 6-2, Fr., 17.0; Hailey Rees, Bellevue, 5-9, jr., 17.8; Nylah McShan, Steubenville, 5-9, so. 17.9; Katie Puletti, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-9, sr., 10.5; Cam Hoover, Peninsula Woodridge, 6-0, sr., 19.4; Joi Williams, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, 5-5, jr., 22.5; Kensie Black, Franklin, 5-7, sr., 16.7; DC Lanier, Port Clinton, 5-2, sr., 21.5; Kennedy Houston, Columbus Centennial, 5-6, fr., 19.4; Evan Platfoot, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 5-7, sr., 17.0.

Special Mention: Grace Freiberger, Lima Shawnee, 5-7, sr., 22.6; Kailee Thiel, Bryan, 6-2, sr., 12.5; Eve Schwemley, Shelby, 5-7, jr., 14.1; Abby Koenig, Norwalk, 5-5, jr., 12.4; Monetta Hilory, Mansfield Senior, 5-5, sr., 10.0; Ni’Rah Clark, Toledo Rogers, 6-2, sr., 15.6; Corniya Clay, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-5, sr., 14.0; Arielle Gee, Cincinnati Woodward, 5-8, jr., 18.3; Jayda Mosley, Purcell Marian, 5-8, sr., 10.0; Braelyn Even, Hamilton Badin, 5-10, so., 14.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 4.6 apg; Kiera Healy, Dayton Carroll, 6-0, so., 14.0; Willow Montag, Cleves Taylor, 5-6, so., 14.5; Kiannah Ingram, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-6, So., 18.1; Mya Hamilton, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-8, jr., 16.9; T.J. Carpenter, Jackson, 5-10, sr., 18.0; Maddie Blakeman, Circleville, 5-8, so., 13.8; Leigha Lauer, Marietta, 5-10, jr., 16.7; Aubrey Pepper, Vincent Warren, 5-9, fr., 16.3; Asa Holcombe, Athens, 5-7, jr., 15.2; Nora Saffell, Thornville Sheridan, 6-0, sr., 12.0; Aubrey Benedict, Richwood North Union, 5-8, sr., 14.9; Ella Hazelrigg, Buckeye Valley, 6-2, jr., 13.2; Kayla Houston, Columbus Centennial, 5-9, jr., 18.9; Lyndsey Best, Martins Ferry, 5-10, jr., 19.0; Hillari Baker, Carrollton, 5-6, sr., 15.0; Jayden Thornton, Zanesville West Muskingum, 5-7, so., 11.5; Mya Oliver, New Concord John Glenn, 5-8, jr., 14.7; Morgan Karam, Dover, 5-6, jr., 14.2; Keegan Uhl, Millersburg West Holmes, 5-5, sr., 9.9; Kylie Anderson, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-10, sr., 11.5; Ellie Mason, New Philadelphia, 5-10, jr., 13.7; Bailey Dement, Duncan Falls Philo, 5-5, sr., 12.1; Katie McCollister, Ashtabula Edgewood, 5-8, sr., 15.0; Delaney Marrison, Geneva, 5-9, sr., 15.1; Mackenzie Callender, Cleveland Heights Beaumont, 6-1, sr., 11.7; Claire Coljohn, Parma Heights Holy Name, 5-7, fr., 15.2; Rylee Hutton, Salem, 5-5, sr., 18.0; Chelsea Evanich, Alliance Marlington, 5-10, sr., 21.6; Alyssa Massucci, Warren Howland, 5-8, sr., 19.1; Delilah Rahe, Mogadore Field, 5-10, jr., 18.0; Sam Stask, Aurora, 5-5, sr., 14.2; Erica King, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-8, sr., 12.5; Kami Ayoup, Copley, 5-10, sr., 10.1.

Honorable Mention: Makaree Chapman, Lexington, 5-9, jr., 13.5; Lyrique Johnson, Fostoria, 5-8, jr., 14.2; Ella Voigt, Bryan, 5-9, sr., 10.0; Corniya Clay, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-5, sr., 14.0; Claire Foust, Lima Bath, 6-1, sr., 12.0; Isabelle Lauvray, Coshocton, 5-6, sr., 12.5 points; Addy Antonetz, Zanesville West Muskingum, 5-5, jr., 10.2; Allie McMillen, Millersburg West Holmes, 5-4, sr., 6.7; Madelyn Criss, Steubenville, 5-7, sr., 9.0; Angi Ferri, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-8, sr., 8.7; Gianna Myers, McConnelsville Morgan, 5-5, so., 12.3; Kylie Ujcich, Carrollton, 5-8, so., 9.1; Giana Chirpas, Martins Ferry, 5-10, fr., 11.0; Maddie Sedgmer, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-11, jr., 10.2; Kenzie Headley, East Liverpool, 6-0, jr., 11.2; Jayla Dukes, Whitehall, 5-8, jr., 16.0; Kayla Houston, Columbus Centennial, 5-9, jr., 18.9; Aliyah Moore, Granville, 5-6, sr., 10.3; Emani Tynes, Columbus South, 5-6, jr., 14.4; Zoe Wedding, Richwood North Union, 5-4, sr., 8.5; Marissa Wilkinson, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 5-7, sr., 10.1; Ashley Bowden, Dayton Oakwood, 5-7, jr., 12.2; Alex Dixon, Urbana, 5-7, so., 16.0; Jayah Martin, Dayton Northridge, 6-0, so., 13.2; Lila Svendsen, Cincinnati Wyoming, 5-9 jr., 15.2; Janiyah Allen, Cincinnati Aiken, 5-4, jr., 18.9; Miya Nance, Wilmington, 5-5, fr., 13.8; Mia Nienaber, Cincinnati McNicholas, 5-8, jr., 14.5; Janiyah Middlebrook, Dayton Meadowdale, 5-10, so., 18.6; Sammy Russell, New Carlisle Tecumseh, 5-9, so., 18.6; Makayla Williams, Dayton Thurgood Marshall, 5-8, sr., 20.0; Bailey Russell, Proctorville Fairland, 5-9, so., 17.3; Addison Godby, Proctorville Fairland, 6-0, so., 10.3; Amaris Betts, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-7, sr., 12.8; Mattie Walburn, Jackson, 5-8, sr., 13.0; Gabby McConnell, Circleville, 5-10, sr., 8.3; Alyssa Baker, Marietta, 5-7, jr., 11.5; Elly Lewis, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-7, sr., 15.0; Caris Risner, Waverly, 5-6, jr., 13.7; Blake Herdman, Hillsboro, 5-11, jr., 9.8; Paisley Pryor, Greenfield McClain, 5-8, fr., 12.4; Chloe Dick, New Lexington, 5-10, so., 16.7; Ava Heller, Thornville Sheridan, 5-7, jr., 10.6; Andie Osolin, Norton, 5-6, sr., 10.8; Kendal Batchik, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-4, jr., 10.5; Olivia Showalter, Beloit West Branch, 6-1, sr., 8.1; Summer Hastings-Peterson, Canton South, 5-4, jr., 14.0; Camie Dill, Canfield, 5-10, sr., 8.9; Cami Hritz, Canfield, 5-10, sr., 10.9; Lily Scott, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-3, sr., 13.4; Mia Malito, Girard, 5-10, sr., 13.2; Hannah Ward, Mantua Crestwood, 5-10, jr., 15.0; Ella Kassan, Streetsboro, 6-0, sr., 10.2; Sydney Becks, Tallmadge, 5-7, sr., 15.4; Dakota Graham, Norton, 5-7, so., 10.9; Lilly Stukus, Chagrin Falls, 5-8, jr., 15.9; Kendra Hardwick, Oberlin Firelands, 5-5, jr., 15.2; Tristan Williams, Shaker Heights Laurel, 5-9, so., 13.4; Brooke Richmond, Geneva, 5-10, sr., 13.0; Maggie Furst, Chesterland West Geauga, 6-0, sr., 14.0; Gabby Davenport, Fairview Park Fairview, 5-8, sr. 12.5; Avery Russell, Chagrin Falls, 5-8, fr., 13.4; Victoria Lynch, Perry, 5-4, jr., 13.5; Taylor Haynes, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 5-6, sr., 10.2; McKenna Vencill, Ashtabula Edgewood, 5-4, 10.1, sr.; Lucy Bisson, Bay Village Bay, 6-0, 12.2; Soia Spade, Parma Padua Fransican, 5-5, fr., 13.3.

