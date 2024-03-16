Purcell Marian High School girls basketball team earns its third consecutive state title

DAYTON, Ohio — Purcell Marian High School has its three-peat.

The Cavaliers defeated Shaker Heights Laurel School 79-52 Saturday night in the Division II girls basketball state final at University of Dayton Arena. It is the third consecutive state championship for Purcell Marian (29-1).

The Cavaliers, winners of 27 consecutive games, are the sixth girls basketball team in state history to win three consecutive state titles.

Purcell Marian won the 2023 Division II state title, 2022 Division III state title and was a 2021 Division III state semifinalist.

Only three Ohio high school girls basketball programs have won four consecutive state titles or more including Mount Notre Dame (2006-09).

It's been a significant week for Purcell Marian, which is a reigning two-time state champion and ranked No. 15 nationally by MaxPreps. Junior wing Dee Alexander was named Ohio Ms. Basketball for a second straight season Wednesday. Alexander won the Gatorade Ohio player of the year award on Thursday morning.

Alexander became the Ohio High School Athletic Association's career state girls basketball tournament scoring leader in the first half Saturday. Alexander passed Beth Ostendorf (Pickerington, 1994-95 and Urbana, 1992-93), who has 122 points.

Purcell Marian joined some very elite company in girls basketball state history this weekend.

Purcell Marian is the 16th team in state history with four consecutive trips to a state Final Four. Entering this year's state tournament, 20 schools had won at least three girls basketball state titles overall.

Purcell Marian never trailed on Saturday. After two early ties, the Cavaliers led 20-10 at the end of the first quarter and 38-20 at halftime.

Purcell Marian went ahead 60-35 at the end of the third quarter. The Cavaliers won 23 consecutive games by double digits. The most recent game Purcell Marian won by single digits was a 56-51 win at Cooper Dec. 12.

Laurel School completed its season with a 19-11 record.

