Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander invited to USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team minicamp

Two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient will compete in Portland starting March 28
Mike Dyer/WCPO
Purcell Marian junior Dee Alexander is one of 38 student-athletes invited to participate in the 2024 USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team minicamp in Portland, Ore., March 28-30.<br/>
Posted at 4:04 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 16:04:14-04

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian 2025 wing Dee Alexander is one of 38 student-athletes invited to participate in the 2024 USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team minicamp in Portland, Ore., March 28-30.

Alexander, a two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient, helped to lead Purcell Marian (29-1) to its third consecutive state title March 16.

She scored 18 points and had six rebounds in Purcell Marian's 79-52 win over Shaker Heights Laurel School in the Division II state final March 16 at University of Dayton Arena.

Alexander became the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time girls basketball state tournament scoring leader. She has scored 134 career points in the state tournament from 2022-2024.

Minicamp participants will represent the high school graduating classes of 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028. Athletes and coaches were selected by the USA Basketball Women’s Developmental National Team Committee.

"I'm just happy for her," Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley said. "All her hard work on and off the floor is paying off. This is a great opportunity for all the young ladies participating and Dee will be in Portland not only representing Ohio but Cincinnati and the Purcell Marian community."

Camp invitations were extended to athletes born January 1, 2007, or later, or to players not age-eligible for 2024 junior national teams. Trials for the 2024 Women’s U17 and U18 National Teams will host eligible athletes born on or after Jan. 1, 2007, and Jan. 1, 2006, respectively, this summer.

The group returns 27 athletes with prior USA Basketball experience, 26 of whom participated in the Women’s U16 National Team trials in 2023. Alexander helped the USA win gold at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Merida, Mexico.

