Gold Star Athletes of the Week highlight the best football players in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The inaugural WCPO 9 Gold Star Athlete of the Week program highlighted the best high school football players around Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky this season.

Three recipients of the weekly award – Moeller junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski(Week 1), Anderson senior quarterback Justice Burnam (Week 3) and Cooper junior quarterback Cam O’Hara (Week 5) – led their respective teams to the state finals last weekend.

Anderson (Division II) and Moeller (Division I) competed for state championships in Canton while Cooper (Kentucky Class 5A) competed in Lexington.

Ponatoski earned the Ohio Mr. Football and the Gatorade Ohio player of the yearawards. Burnam was named a Division II state offensive player of the year on Wednesday.

Players and coaches received recognition from the weekly award from WCPO 9 on digital and broadcast platforms throughout the regular season – from August until the end of October.

High school football fans were encouraged to nominate their WCPO 9 Sports Gold Star High School Athlete of the Week each weekend during the regular season. WCPO 9 received more than 300 nominations throughout the 10 weeks.

Multiple student-athletes have signed or committed to continue their education and athletic careers in college.

Wyoming senior running back Joel Hancock has committed to Case Western Reserve University and La Salle senior quarterback Patrick McLaughlin has signed with the University of Dayton. Other athletes of the week are considering several scholarship offers.

It won't be too long before we look forward to next season. Ohio's season-opening weekend starts Aug. 22, 2025.

