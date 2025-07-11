Hell is Real: FC Cincinnati looks to extend win streak in matchup with the Columbus Crew

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati is looking to extend its win streak with a victory over cross-state rivals the Columbus Crew in Saturday's Hell is Real derby at TQL Stadium.
The Orange and Blue (13-5-3) currently sit atop the Eastern Conference, while the Crew (10-3-8) lurk not too far behind.
Cincinnati has won four straight coming into the weekend, most recently defeating Chicago 2-1 at TQL. Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.
TOP PERFORMERS
- Kevin Denkey has scored 12 goals and added one assist for Cincinnati. Evander has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.
- Rossi has scored 10 goals and added three assists for the Crew. Lassi Lappalainen has two assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES
- Cincinnati: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
- Crew: 3-2-5, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY
- Cincinnati: Gilberto Flores (injured), Obinna Nwobodo (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured), Sergio Santos (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).
- Crew: Patrick Schulte (injured), Malte Amundsen (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).
The action starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be available on Apple TV. Tickets are still available and can be purchased through the team here.