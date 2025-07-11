Hell is Real: FC Cincinnati looks to extend win streak in matchup with the Columbus Crew

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati is looking to extend its win streak with a victory over cross-state rivals the Columbus Crew in Saturday's Hell is Real derby at TQL Stadium.

The Orange and Blue (13-5-3) currently sit atop the Eastern Conference, while the Crew (10-3-8) lurk not too far behind.

Cincinnati has won four straight coming into the weekend, most recently defeating Chicago 2-1 at TQL. Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS



Kevin Denkey has scored 12 goals and added one assist for Cincinnati. Evander has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Rossi has scored 10 goals and added three assists for the Crew. Lassi Lappalainen has two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES



Cincinnati: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Crew: 3-2-5, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY



Cincinnati: Gilberto Flores (injured), Obinna Nwobodo (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured), Sergio Santos (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

Crew: Patrick Schulte (injured), Malte Amundsen (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

The action starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be available on Apple TV. Tickets are still available and can be purchased through the team here.