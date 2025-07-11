You can get free Cincinnati Reds tickets if you donate canned food this weekend

CINCINNNATI — How would you like to help a good cause and get free tickets to an upcoming Reds game?

St. Vincent de Paul is teaming up with the Cincinnati Reds to help reduce hunger in the Tri-State by offering free game tickets in exchange for food donations.

The "Strike Out Hunger" Drive runs 3:30-7:30 p.m. Friday and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, at Great American Ball Park.

Donors who bring three cans or boxes of nonperishable food items, such as canned green beans, soup or boxed mac and cheese, will receive a voucher for one free Reds ticket to a future game.

"We have locations all outside the stadium, and volunteers in these blue shirts ready to collect canned goods and help you get your voucher ... we've had cars pulling up behind me all afternoon unloading their trunks," Kaytlin Lainhart of St. Vincent de Paul said.

How to donate

Simply show up outside the ballpark's main entrance on Crosley Terrace, where tables are set up to accept donations. Those wanting two tickets can attend as a couple, with each person donating three items.

You can also pull up on Joe Nuxhall Way near the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum, so that you don't have to pay for garage parking. Volunteers will be standing there as well.

For those unable to attend in person but still wanting to help, donations can be made online at St. Vincent de Paul's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

