Moeller QB Matt Ponatoski wins Gatorade Ohio football player of the year award

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski was named Friday morning as the Gatorade Ohio football player of the year.

Ponatoski, who earned the Ohio Mr. Football award Thursday afternoon, has thrown for 4,075 yards and 56 touchdowns this season for the Crusaders.

Moeller (14-1) plays Olentangy Liberty (13-2) in the Division I state final at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The Crusaders are appearing in a state final for the first time since 2013 when they won the ninth state championship in program history. That 2013 state championship was the second of back-to-back state titles that Moeller won in Canton.

Ponatoski is the second Gatorade Ohio player of the year from Moeller in the past three seasons. University of Michigan freshman running back Jordan Marshall won the 2023 awardas a junior.

Ponatoski is the third overall Gatorade Ohio player of the year from Moeller, joining Marshall and former offensive lineman Michael Muñoz, who won the prestigious award during his senior year of 1999-2000. Muñoz, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Anthony Muñoz, later played at the University of Tennessee.

The Gatorade state award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Ponatoski as Ohio’s best high school football player.

Ponatoski is 31st on the Ohio High School Athletic Association list for most passing yards in a season. He is also in the top 15 in state history for most passing touchdowns (56) in a season.

“He’s unbelievable,” Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said. “I get to see that every day in practice. He’s unbelievable. He’s the best player in Ohio in my mind. He absolutely is. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Ponatoski, the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association Southwest District Division I offensive player of the year, was also the Greater Catholic League South division offensive player of the year.

Ponatoski holds several Moeller records including career passing yards, season passing yards, career passing touchdowns, season passing touchdowns along with season and career attempts and completions, according to Moeller assistant athletic director George Smith.

Ponatoski will also join the OHSAA record list for career passing touchdowns and career passing yards, according to Smith.

The Gatorade player of the year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field, and awards one national player of the year in each sport.

