Anderson senior QB Justice Burnam is the WCPO 9 Gold Star Athlete of the Week

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson High School senior quarterback Justice Burnam has plenty of reasons to smile this season.

“It’s just fun playing with my team,” said Burnam, who has thrown for 864 yards and 12 touchdowns through three games.

“Just going out there balling, working hard getting the win. Just doing what we love to do. Score a lot of points like always," he said.

The undefeated Raptors, a Division II state semifinalist in 2023, have outscored opponents 167-13 in three weeks. Burnam’s statistics this season have all derived from first-half performances.

“It’s kind of boring though to have to sit the second half but it gets the young guys a lot of opportunity so (Anderson head coach Evan) Dreyer sees them so they can get more minutes maybe on varsity,” Burnam said.

Burnam, 18, understands the bigger picture for the Anderson football program.

After all, he was a ball boy as an eighth grader, played quarterback in middle school and progressed through the high school program to become a Division II second all-state quarterback in2023.

“He’s definitely matured on and off the field,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. “But, seeing him grow up before our eyes as a quarterback from freshman year when he struggled with his emotions and now he’s playing and leading our team with great emotion and leading us in a great way.”

Burnam, who is 6-feet-1 and 180 pounds, was 20 of 25 passing for 293 yards and four touchdowns in the Raptors’ 64-0 win over visiting Little Miami Sept. 6. Burnam also rushed for two touchdowns.

That performance earned the 18-year-old the WCPO 9 Gold Star Athlete of the Week. Anderson (3-0) travels to Lebanon (2-1) in a key Eastern Cincinnati Conference matchup this Friday night.

“You look at him as a guy that came back after going to the state Final Four,” Dreyer said. “And some people may have slipped up or not had a great offseason but he was really focused on his craft and we’re really excited about his leadership skills growing this offseason. I always talk about what do you want to do after (high school) and he’s really been focused on his senior year of just being an Anderson Raptor. He grew up here. He’s a special person and his family just loves Anderson High School.”

Burnam has a significant family connection with the Anderson High School community. Former Anderson defensive back Jordan Burnam, a 2018 graduate, is Justice’s elder brother. His sister, Jaiden Burnam, is a cheerleading coach. Their father, Bryeon Burnam, is a freshman assistant football coach.

Provided Anderson senior quarterback Justice Burnam receives a great deal of family support including from his brother, Jordan, and his sister, Jaiden.

“I remember Justice running around Anderson High School with a huge smile on his face as a youngster and the huge smile is still there,” Anderson athletic director Chris Newton said. “His brother and sister were student-athletes and his parents (Bryeon and Michelle) have volunteered for everything there is to do at Anderson High School. Justice has such pride in representing his family and Anderson in a positive manner.”

Justice Burnam learned the ways of the football program by watching Anderson practices when he was younger. He also learned from the coaches how to be a good example to others beyond the game.

“I walk in the hallways at elementary schools — they’re like, ‘Are you a Bengals player?’” Burnam said. “We mean so much — we’re like big role models to them.”

That smile and personality is reflective of Burnam’s commitment to Anderson football and the community overall.

“It’s meant a lot,” Burnam said. “I’ve been here a lot. I’ve been coming here and stuff since I was a little kid. (Coach) Dreyer has helped me to become more mature as a person and a better leader on the field.”

Burnam’s ultimate goal this year is to lead Anderson to its second state title in program history and its first since 2007. He would also like to become a first-team all-state selection at quarterback. His 4,186 yards passing as a junior is among the statewide leaders for most passing yards in a season.

“Justice is a multi-sport athlete and a fierce competitor,” Newton said. “Justice gets it done in the classroom and it’s an absolute joy to see him in the hallways as he is always so friendly and always smiling. Justice is a great representative… and we are all so proud of the young man he has become.”

