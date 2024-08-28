Moeller junior QB Matt Ponatoski is the WCPO 9 Gold Star Chili Player of the Week

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Nothing seems to rattle Moeller junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski when he arrives at the football field.

After all, the 16-year-old has a perspective that not many high school quarterbacks have earned during a career.

Ponatoski started as a freshman in a 2022 Division I regional final against Lakota West. Last season, Ponatoski, who is also a Moeller baseball star, helped lead the Crusaders to a third consecutive state semifinal appearance.

“We can do things with him that I feel like you can’t do with normal high school quarterbacks,” Moeller football coach Bert Bathiany said. “Just his understanding, his process... How he’s able to set the (offensive line) protection and audible versus certain looks. And he’s just a step ahead, I think, than most 16-year-olds.”

Ponatoski is the WCPO 9 Gold Star Chili Player of the Week after throwing for a career-high 415 yards in Moeller’s 38-21 win at Princeton on Aug. 23. Ponatoski was 26 of 32 passing and had four touchdown passes.

Despite the eye-popping statistics and media attention after the game, Ponatoski gave credit to his offensive line and the wide receivers.

“I think everybody executed well,” Ponatoski said. “So it was honestly pretty easy on me. We were creating separation. We were blocking really well. When you have zero sacks, it’s really easy for a quarterback to have a lot of success.”

Six offensive linemen return for Moeller this season and Ponatoski found several receivers open during last week’s much-anticipated game at Princeton.

“He’s just cool, calm and collected,” Bathiany said. “And I think that says a lot about how he was raised and just the competitor that he is. So just can’t say enough good things about him.”

Ponatoski said the only time he gets nervous during a game day is during a chapel service. But, the butterflies escape him after that. His mind is right.

“I think as a team, the chapel is something that I really enjoy," Ponatoski said.

A unique pregame music routine happens on the bus ride to the stadium.

“I’m big on Adele,” Ponatoski said. “It calms me down. So when that gets going it kind of calms the heart rate down for a big game like last Friday. It’s usually Adele on the bus ride and once we get into the locker room it’s whatever they want to play.”

Moeller plays in 10 different venues this fall and will travel more than 1,000 miles during the regular season. So there will be plenty of time to get in the right mindset.

But, make no mistake, Ponatoski studies a great deal of film and impresses the Moeller coaching staff with how he processes scheme and asks questions during preparations for a game.

“Those are the type of players that you love to coach because he does things that you don’t coach him and he just does it,” Bathiany said. “You just get to sit back and you just get to enjoy the talent that they are. We have a lot of guys like that.”

Ponatoski’s performance against Princeton also earned him additional attention from major college football programs. The University of Kentucky, Louisville and Wisconsin have shown interest since the season opener. Ponatoski has football scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Kent State and Miami University.

The shortstop and pitcher is also in the spotlight for college baseball recruiting. He received an estimated 45 phone calls from college baseball coaches on Aug. 1.

“At 10:30 (a.m.) was my first call and I probably didn’t get down until 11 at night,” Ponatoski said. “It was busy.”

Tennessee, Texas A&M along with other Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten baseball programs reached out.

Regardless of the attention, Ponatoski said his focus is on the Moeller football team at this moment. Decisions about college recruiting are expected to be made at a later time.

“I’m open to both sports,” Ponatoski said. “Right now I’m trying to be a 16-year-old kid and have fun. And I’m trying to do that to the best of my ability.”

