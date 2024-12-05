Moeller High School junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski named Ohio's Mr. Football

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski was named Thursday afternoon as the 38th Ohio Mr. Football recipient.

Ponatoski earned the statewide individual honor after being one of eight finalists for the award in the past week. He has thrown for 4,075 yards and 56 touchdowns for the Crusaders, who are ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of divisions).

“More than deserving,” Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said. “He’s had a heck of a year. He’ll say — and I know he’s thinking this — but he’s looking to Friday.”

Moeller (14-1) plays Olentangy Liberty (13-2) in the Division I state final at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The Crusaders are seeking their first football state championship since 2013 and the 10th in its storied program history.

“For me to win this award is basically recognizing Moeller High School and Moeller’s football team so I’m honored to win the award,” Ponatoski said. “I think after the season I think I’ll kind of take it in. Because you know right now my job is to win a state championship.”

Ponatoski learned about the prestigious statewide award earlier in the week from Bathiany and Moeller athletic director Jonathan Hayes.

“When you come into high school you only dream about stuff like that,” Ponatoski said. “I guess the dream kind of came true, but you know my job’s not finished yet. Our team’s job not finished. I think Mr. Ohio is a team award. I got the award but it takes every guy on this field, every demo dawg (scout team player), every offensive lineman, every defensive player.”

This is the second straight season that Moeller has earned a Mr. Football recipient. University of Michigan freshman running back Jordan Marshall won the 2023 award as a senior at Moeller. Ponatoski and Marshall are former teammates who remain friends.

“Matt Ponatoski deserves this award,” Marshall told WCPO 9 Sports. “He does nothing but work and keep his head down. The thing that’s so amazing about Matt is he’s focused on one goal and that’s winning a state championship.”

Moeller is the first school to have separate players win Mr. Football in back-to-back years since the award started in 1987.

“Matt is such an amazing kid with an amazing family and I’m so glad I got to be a part of his journey,” Marshall said. “I’m so glad we both get to walk into history together. This kid is so special and has a bright future in whatever he chooses to do.”

Bathiany said it’s a privilege to be a part of two Mr. Football seasons at Moeller. He’s watched how Ponatoski leads the offense in practice all season.

“He’s considered the best player in Ohio and our school has had two in a row,” Bathiany said. “It’s amazing. He’s part of history.”

Ponatoski holds several Moeller records including career passing yards, season passing yards, career passing touchdowns, season passing touchdowns along with season and career attempts and completions, according to Moeller Assistant Athletic Director George Smith.

Ponatoski will also join the Ohio High School Athletic Association state record list for season and career passing touchdowns and season and career passing yards, according to Smith.

He is the fifth Greater Cincinnati player to win the Ohio Mr. Football award. He joins Marshall (2023), Roger Bacon’s Corey Kiner (2020), Wyoming’s Evan Prater (2019) and Norwood’s Marc Edwards (1992).

