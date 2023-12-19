NCAA's early signing day still a celebration around Greater Cincinnati high schools

CINCINNATI — College football recruiting has significantly changed due to the NCAA transfer portal.

But, the ability to celebrate a National Signing Day at high schools across the country hasn't wavered.

Wednesday marks the first day that high school football student-athletes can sign their National Letters of Intent in Divisions I and II along with mid-year junior college transfers.

The NCAA early signing period goes until Dec. 22. The regular signing period for Divisions I and II is Feb. 7 to April 1.

This is the seventh year for the NCAA's early signing period in football. There are plenty of ceremonies scheduled around Greater Cincinnati high schools.

The 2024 football signing day class is highlighted by Moeller running back and Ohio Mr. Football recipientJordan Marshall, who is scheduled to sign with Michigan on Wednesday morning.

Marshall, a four-star recruit, is ranked Ohio's No. 4 player overall in the 2024 class by 247 Sports. Springfield cornerback Aaron Scott (Ohio State commit) is the top-ranked player by the website.

Marshall is one of six Moeller student-athletes who've committed to college programs and are scheduled to participate in a signing day ceremony early Wednesday morning.

That includes Moeller defensive back Karson Hobbs (Notre Dame) who is ranked No. 24 in the 247 Sports rankings. Defensive lineman Jewett Hayes, the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers center/forward Jaxson Hayes, is scheduled to sign with Virginia.

Other Greater Cincinnati highlights include La Salle senior defensive back Koy Beasley, who is ranked No. 6 in Ohio by 247 Sports. Beasley is scheduled to sign with Purdue.

Withrow defensive back Terhyon Nicholas, ranked No. 10 in Ohio's 2024 class, is scheduled to sign with the University of Kentucky. Nichols helped to lead Withrow (12-2) to its first football regional final in the school's 104-year history this past season.

St. Xavier defensive lineman Ted Hammond, ranked No. 19 in Ohio by 247 Sports, is scheduled to sign with Michigan.

Lakota West defensive back Taebron Bennie-Powell, ranked No. 25 in Ohio by 247 Sports, is scheduled to sign with Notre Dame. He is one of five signees for the Firebirds to celebrate Wednesday.

Taft has scheduled a signing ceremony at noon which is scheduled to include defensive end Elias Rudolph (University of Miami), defensive back Quinton Price (University of Cincinnati) and free safety Jay'Quan Bostic (Toledo).

In Indiana, East Central running back Josh Ringer — Indiana's Mr. Football — is scheduled to sign with Miami University. He is scheduled to enroll in January.

Ringer helped to lead East Central (15-0) to an undefeated season this year as the Trojans won their second straight Class 4A state title in late November. Ringer rushed for 2,880 yards (10.3 yards per carry) and 55 touchdowns this season.

East Central also has wide receiver Ryan Brotherton (Western Michigan) and tight end Jentzen Carter (Taylor University) scheduled to participate in the signing day ceremony.

In Northern Kentucky, Covington Catholic senior tight end Willie Rodriguez verbally committed to the University of Kentucky this past summer. Simon Kenton offensive lineman Aba Selm is scheduled to sign with UK.

Highlands quarterback Brody Benke is scheduled to sign with Middle Tennessee State University, according to Highlands coach Bob Sphire. Benke threw for 1,849 yards and 26 touchdowns this past season. He also rushed for 1,176 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Bluebirds (12-2).

Dixie Heights linebacker/athlete Brach Rice (Miami University) and cornerback/free safety Beni Mwamba (University of Tennessee at Chattanooga) are also scheduled to sign letters of intent on Wednesday. Rice had 181 tackles (102 solo) including 13 sacks this past season.

