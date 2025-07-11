Princeton senior tight end Landen Miree announces verbal commitment to Arizona State

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Princeton High School senior tight end Landen Miree announced his verbal commitment to Arizona State on Friday afternoon.

Miree made the announcement in front of teammates, family and friends at the Princeton cafeteria. The NCAA early signing period is in December.

Miree felt a significant connection to Arizona State throughout the recruiting process.

"Those coaches have been real since the start," Miree said. "And they're real genuine guys. I can talk to them like they're my family."

The four-star player by Rivals and three-star player by 247 Sports also had Baylor, Florida State and Washington as his finalists.

Miree, who is 6 feet 4 and 230 pounds, is rated Ohio's No. 17 player overall in the 2026 class by Rivals. He is rated the nation's No. 22 tight end in his class by Rivals.

According to 247 Sports Composite, Miree is Ohio’s No. 30 player overall in the 2026 class. He is rated the nation’s No. 38 tight end in his class by the 247 Sports Composite.

"I'm very versatile," Miree said. "I'm a matchup nightmare. I can do everything on the field - run, block, catch. I'm a student of the game."

Miree had 38 scholarship offers during the recruiting process, according to his X account and 247 Sports. Princeton coach Andre Parker said the recruiting process was very competitive.

“The schools love his versatility and catch range,” Parker said. “He is a whole football player who blocks as well as he catches and runs routes.”

A Division I honorable mention all-state selection in 2024, Miree was a Southwest District second-team receiver. He was a Greater Miami Conference first-team selection.

He was second in the GMC in receiving yards as a junior. He had 56 receptions for 714 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also played on the defensive side of the football last season.

Princeton (10-3 record in 2024) opens the season against host Moeller (14-1) at 4 p.m. Aug. 23 at West Clermont.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter