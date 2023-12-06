'My heart was racing': Moeller senior Jordan Marshall receives Ohio's Mr. Football award

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller High School's first Mr. Football recipient stepped toward the podium Wednesday morning and looked out at an audience of some 900 classmates inside the school gymnasium.

Jordan Marshall said his "heart was racing" in the moment of the spotlight.

The special ceremony included speeches by two of his head coaches, the school president, the alumni director and a representative from the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

After the ceremony concluded, the Moeller senior running back took a phone call from Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson behind the curtain backdrop for the ceremony.

It was quite a morning for Marshall, Moeller's all-time rushing yards leader and forever the program's first Mr. Football.

"It really sunk in today," said the 18-year-old, who fittingly wore a Moeller tie with his suit.

Less than a week after being named Greater Cincinnati's fourth Ohio Mr. Football recipient since 1987, the Michigan commit was formally award the trophy for Ohio's best individual high school football player this season.

"I'm happy I got to do it here," Marshall said. "That's what was most important. All the students in here from volleyball to lacrosse to soccer - I would say this is the best couple years Moeller has had. And that's all sports. We're dominant right now. It was meant to be here in front of everybody because this award isn't a testimony to me - it's a testimony to everybody in this gym."

Former Moeller football coach Mark Elder reminded the audience of the significance of the school's football tradition and how Marshall fits into that legacy.

"His work ethic is really what I think has allowed him to go from what was going to be a very, very promising career and clearly it's going to be a very good one to being one that's arguably the best in Moeller history," Elder said.

Current Moeller football coach Bert Bathiany was emotional describing what it was like to coach Marshall for one season and offered insight into Marshall's challenges as a student-athlete who is consistently in the spotlight.

"They don't see the countless amount of hate and daggers that he has to see on a daily basis on social media because some coward behind the screen wants to take down a 17-year-old," Bathiany said. "They don't see the stress that falls on a young man who chooses the archrival of the school outside of his state because that's the school for him."

Marshall said Bathiany's emotional words struck a chord.

"You can just tell that he's genuine," Marshall said. "It means to much more when people are that way. This world would be such a better place if everybody was that way."

Chris Malone Moeller senior running back Jordan Marshall earned the school's first Ohio Mr. Football award on Wednesday morning. He is the program's all-time leader in rushing yards.

Michigan is the school for Marshall who is able to sign his National Letter of Intent with the Wolverines on Dec. 20. He's felt love from Michigan since the Mr. Football news last week.

Shortly after the Mr. Football ceremony, Marshall had a phone conversation with 1994 Ohio Mr. Football recipient Charles Woodson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Michigan star.

Woodson, a former Fremont Ross High School defensive back/running back, was the only Ohio Mr. Football to commit to Michigan during high school before Marshall.

"He was just saying that he can't wait to watch me play there and rep Ohio and Michigan," Marshall said. "And keep pushing that rivalry that's always so special. He knows it's different being a kid from Ohio."

Marshall also heard from Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, a 2014 Moeller graduate, after the Mr. Football award was announced.

Harbaugh texted and called Marshall to wish him congratulations on the prestigious award.

"He knows the man I am so he's just pretty excited," Marshall said. "Excited for me to get up there."

Marshall said he's preparing to get in the gym and work toward his arrival in Ann Arbor. He plans to compete for Moeller's track and field team this spring.

"Just moving in that direction to become the best player I can be so when I step in my freshman year I can take the program over and help my teammates out to win a national championship," Marshall said.

Marshall said he is considering going to the Rose Bowl Jan. 1 when Michigan plays Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

"My dad might buy tickets for Christmas for us to go so I'm excited," Marshall said. "If it is from the comfort of my house just to sit there and watch one more time. I remember when I went to the Ohio State game I walked through that tunnel for the last time before I'm in a jersey so that was pretty unique and amazing."

