East Central High School running back Josh Ringer wins Indiana Mr. Football

ST. LEON, Ind. — East Central High School senior running back Josh Ringer was named Indiana Mr. Football on Thursday afternoon.

Ringer, a Miami University verbal commit, is the second Mr. Football recipient in East Central's 50-year football program history. Running back Josh Martini won the Mr. Football award in 1994. The Indiana Mr. Football award started in 1992, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Ringer helped to lead East Central (15-0) to an undefeated season this year as the Trojans won their second straight Class 4A state title in late November. East Central became the first Indiana public school to repeat in 4A.

Ringer had 34 carries for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the Trojans' 42-14 win over NorthWood in the state final Nov. 25 at Lucas Oil Stadium. It marked the fourth state football title for East Central, which also won championships in 2022, 2017 and 1994.

Ringer rushed for 2,880 yards (10.3 yards per carry) and 55 touchdowns this season. He also had 13 receptions for 278 yards and five touchdowns.

“Josh Ringer is every coach’s dream," East Central coach Jake Meiners said. "He is not only the best football player that I have ever coached but also one of the best young men I have ever coached. On the field, he puts team success before any of his achievements."

Ringer is scheduled to graduate early and will enroll at Miami University in January, according to the East Central athletic department.

Ringer's legacy includes a lengthy list of achievements. Yet, his perspective is always about the team.

"I'm not always looking for stats; I'm just looking to do whatever I can to help my team get in the win column every week," Ringer said earlier this season.

Ringer is 14th all-time in Indiana in rushing yards (6,640 yards). He is ninth in state history with 708 points.

He is the school's all-time and single-season rushing yards leader. He's also the all-time program scoring leader and is No. 1 in career rushing yards, career touchdowns (118), season touchdowns (60), single-game touchdowns (7) and career points (70).

"I just love competing with everyone," Ringer said earlier this season. "I love how it brings everyone closer together. It's just a brotherhood out there when you are on the field with you and your teammates."

A volunteer at youth football camps and middle school football camps, Ringer has given speeches to youth teams about the sport. He is an announcer for East Central junior varsity and freshman football games.

He's been on the honor roll every semester of his high school career and is a National Honor Society member among other accolades.

"He is a team captain and a mentor to our younger players," Meiners said. "Off the field, he is well respected in the community and school building. With Josh’s success, he is arguably the best player to play in our very successful football program.”

Ringer is the second Mr. Football state winner this year in the Greater Cincinnati area. Moeller senior running back Jordan Marshall (Michigan verbal commit) won the Ohio Mr. Football award Nov. 30.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter