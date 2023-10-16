Covington Catholic senior Willie Rodriguez 'fighting' for sister with neurological disorder every game

PARK HILLS, Ky. — At 6 feet 5 and 235 pounds, Covington Catholic senior Willie Rodriguez is difficult to miss on the football field.

The senior tight end/linebacker is one of Kentucky's top high school football players on one of the state's top teams (8-0) this season. He has a team-leading seven touchdown receptions.

"He brings a big impact to our team on the field," CovCath coach Eddie Eviston said. "And I think sometimes that's obvious. But, even off the field - his leadership qualities. He's a guy that doesn't say much but when he does something people are listening. That goes a long way."

Rodriguez, 18, has a football skill set that speaks volumes.

He is verbally committed to the University of Kentucky with a dream of playing in the NFL one day. He is rated Kentucky's No. 7 best high school player overall in the 247 Sports Composite for the 2024 class.

Rodriguez enjoys the spotlight. Yet, he is also has a mature perspective on life.

"My family inspires me to play with that chip on your shoulder," Rodriguez said. "Just play as hard as I can everyday."

That relentless effort is fueled every Friday night in part by his younger sister, Gabby Rodriguez.

Gabby, 16, has Rett Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder which affects her cognitive level; she is nonverbal and unable to communicate consistently.

Gabby Rodriguez needs assistance in all aspects of her day from the moment she wakes up each morning.

"I always say that Gabby teaches us things - something that can't be taught in life," said Jody Rodriguez, who is the siblings' mother. "She truly has been a blessing to us and we try to focus on the positive of what she can do versus what she can't do."

Willie Rodriguez focuses on his sister's well-being at their Taylor Mill home. That includes helping Gabby at meal times, with walks outside or preparing for bedtime at night.

Willie, one of eight members of the family, carries those experiences with him onto the football field.

"Seeing that she can't do a lot of things that other kids can, I think (I'm) fighting on the field - that motivation that obviously she can't do it," Willie Rodriguez said. "As someone who can do it, again it puts a different perspective on what you do."

It's why Rodriguez understands his gifts as a student-athlete are blessings.

"We rely on our faith a lot," Jody Rodriguez said. "We go to church. We pray as a family. I think that is very important in any obstacles in life to have that faith to help get you through for sure and find that strength."

Provided Covington Catholic senior tight end/linebacker Willie Rodriguez (left) said his family inspires him as a student-athlete.

Willie Rodriguez is often the first to volunteer for a project or task within the team. He is motivated to be kind to others in school.

"He will be the first to admit want to do something bigger and better," Eviston said.

Willie Rodriguez also understands he has a loving family at his games on Friday night. That includes his sister, Gabby, whose joy warms the hearts of those around her.

"She will look at Willie and just smile if he's in his uniform," Jody Rodriguez said. "Or she gets excited if we walk into the stadium. Sometimes you will definitely hear her scream in the stands and get excited."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter