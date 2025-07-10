He was a star at La Salle High School. Now Devin Taylor is preparing to be a top-40 pick in the MLB Draft

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Every time Devin Taylor steps onto a baseball diamond, his enthusiasm is palpable. The joy of playing is unlimited.

“I feel like I’m 5 years old playing in the backyard with my brother and my dad,” Taylor said.

So when the Indiana University junior outfielder and 2022 La Salle High School graduate hears his name during Sunday’s Major League Baseball Draft, it will be another step in fulfilling a dream.

“It’s excitement knowing that I get to play baseball again in a week,” said Taylor, who concluded his Indiana career in May. “I’ve been waiting for the past month and a half. I’m taking it every day coming in here, working out and hitting.”

WATCH: How Devin Taylor is preparing for the MLB Draft

Devin Taylor, former La Salle High School star, prepares to be top-40 pick in MLB Draft

For Taylor’s family — his parents, Carey and Michelle and younger brother, Chandler — it will be a moment to forever cherish.

“Just a lot of joy,” he said. “I’m sure they will be very happy. They have been talking about it the past weeks. It’s really good to make them feel proud.”

Taylor, 21, is projected to be selected in the 20s-30s on Sunday night. He doesn’t have a preference of which team selects him, save for the fact of whichever club offers the best financial deal. He's taking everything in stride.

“The draft is just a step in the process,” Taylor said. “I still have to go through the farm system just to get up there. That’s a part of this process we call baseball in the MLB.”

Rick Scuteri/AP Indiana University junior outfielder Devin Taylor, a 2022 La Salle graduate, is projected to be selected in Sunday's Major League Baseball Draft.

The unanimous All-American hit at least 16 home runs in all three seasons and had 229 hits in 655 at-bats with the Hoosiers. His batting average went from .315 to .374 from his freshman to junior seasons.

It’s Taylor's skill set at the plate that makes him a coveted player in the draft.

“I feel like he’s moving up like a lot of the college players this time of year,” said Jeff Gatch, Taylor’s agent. “He’s, I think, one of the top one or two bats in the draft. I think teams that are looking for a proven college bat have him in a really good spot on the board. Just going to be a matter of when does that magnet come up and who’s picking him.”

Gatch and Taylor have known each other for eight years. Gatch watched Taylor mature from a star freshman at La Salle to what the Indiana baseball program referred to him as a “legend” in Bloomington.

“He just gives you a good at-bat all the time,” Gatch said. “We joke during the season that his bad day is 1-for-3 with a walk. He just doesn’t give away at-bats. And when you’re talking about over the course of a long season, that’s how he’s able to compile these huge numbers.”

On Sunday night, Taylor will be with his family preparing for his next chapter in his baseball career. Taylor’s selection also represents Greater Cincinnati baseball this weekend.

“He’s a guy everybody knows,” Gatch said. “He’s been famous for a while. I know he’s super proud of being from Cincinnati. It’s great for the whole city.”

Regardless of which team selects Taylor, the Cincinnati native's affinity for Skyline Chili won’t ever lessen.

“I could eat that three meals a day, seven days a week,” said Taylor. “I love Skyline. “Day in and day out. I’m waiting for a sponsorship from them.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter