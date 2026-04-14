'Natural talent' | Sophomore QB Charlotte Holm excels for Seton's flag football team

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Seton sophomore quarterback Charlotte Holm’s smile says it all before a flag football practice last week at Delhi Park.

“We have a great team,” Holm said. “Everyone is always happy. We are very successful.”

Holm is a three-sport athlete at the school. She was on the Division I state champion volleyball team this past fall and the Division II district champion basketball team this past winter.

This month, Holm is in her second season as the Saints’ quarterback on the flag football team. She has thrown for 1,263 yards and 26 touchdowns in seven games for Seton (5-2). Holm has completed nearly 75% of her passes this season.

"She's a natural talent," Seton coach Bryan Cox said.

As a freshman, Holm threw for 2,301 yards and 34 touchdowns in 10 games.

“She’s awesome in the fact that she wants to get better,” Cox said. “Definitely a coachable kid.”

WATCH: We speak with Seton's coach and players about the rise of girls flag football

Sophomore QB Charlotte Holm excels for Seton's flag football team

Seton junior wide receiver Ellie Wegman enjoys catching passes from Holm.

"It's like in the air forever, and then finally you catch it, and it feels great," Wegman said.

While Holm wants to play college basketball, she prioritizes volleyball and flag football, too. The balance of three sports can be challenging.

“I do my best to make it to everything I can for all the sports,” Holm said.

This season, Seton is poised to earn a deep tournament run after it was a 2025 state semifinalist. Holm’s leadership is key to that aspect.

“I have to learn how to lift other people up,” Holm said. “And I have to learn how to always stay positive.”

The Saints embrace that mentality in a sport that continues to experience significant growth. High school girls flag football teams have more than doubled (from 20 to 41) in Southwest Ohio since 2025.

There are 162 teams statewide, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

“I think it’s good it’s getting attention,” Holm said. “It’s a pretty challenging sport; we should get credit for it.”

Cox said that for a lot of the team’s athletes, flag football has become their primary sport at the school.

“I think you’re just going to see the growth along with the high school and college level,” Cox said. “Opportunities are there, too. A few of our girls are already talking about getting scholarships from schools. I think long term — five to 10 years — it’s going to be one of those things where the state has it fully sanctioned playoffs. And across the country, too, there are a lot of rule changes. Our game might expand as far as the size of the field or the number of players that will come with growth, too.”

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