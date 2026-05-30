Kings High School softball team earns first regional title in program history

MASON, Ohio — The Kings softball team is a regional champion for the first time in program history.

Kings defeated Clayton Northmont 2-1 in a Division II regional final Saturday afternoon in Mason. Kings advances to the softball state tournament for the first time next week.

"It was crazy," Kings coach John Schablein said of the postgame celebration. "They celebrated like they've been wanting this forever together."

Kings (28-1) is scheduled to play Painesville Riverside (27-4) in a Division II state semifinal at 3 p.m. June 6 at Firestone Stadium in Akron. The winner of that game plays either Westerville Central (27-2) or Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (23-1) in the Division II state final at 4 p.m. June 7 at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

Kings, winners of 17 consecutive games, is the only Greater Cincinnati softball team in the Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournament next week.

It’s been a very special season for Kings, which entered Saturday’s regional final outscoring opponents 308-47. Kings had just one loss all season (4-2 against Milford) on April 16.

Kings has six seniors and Schablein said the team has known each other for a very long time. That chemistry paid dividends on Saturday.

The team’s dominance has been on display this tournament. Kings has outscored opponents 41-4 this postseason.

Saturday was much closer with little room for error.

"Today was tough from the first pitch to the final out," Schablein said.

Schablein said the team discussed how it vowed to earn a deep postseason run after the 2025 season. Kings fulfilled that goal on Saturday.

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