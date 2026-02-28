Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Seton High School basketball team earns first district championship since 1988

Saints advance to play Winton Woods in Division II regional semifinal March 3
Copy of Copy of BLUE BACKGROUND (1).jpg
Seton High School
The Seton basketball team won its first district championship since 1988 on Saturday afternoon in Fairborn.
Copy of Copy of BLUE BACKGROUND (1).jpg
Posted

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Seton High School basketball team is a district champion for the first time since 1988.

The Saints defeated Miamisburg 60-29 in a Division II district final Saturday afternoon at Fairborn High School.

“We are very proud of the effort and determination of this team,” Seton athletic director Wendy Smith said.

“It’s always rewarding to see the girls and coaches hard work pay off especially since it’s been so long since we’ve taken home a district championship.”

Seton (21-3), which has won five consecutive games, advances to play Winton Woods (18-6) in a Division II regional semifinal March 3 at Princeton. The winner advances to the regional final March 7 at Princeton. Winton Woods defeated Little Miami in another Division II district final on Saturday in Mason.

Seton senior Aubri Korfhagen scored a team-leading 16 points for the Saints in Saturday’s win over Miamisburg.

Senior Lauren Bain (11 points) and junior Marissa Hunt (10 points) were among other statistical leaders for Seton.

Greater Cincinnati won two Division II district finals in Fairborn on Saturday. Loveland earned its first district championship in program history earlier in the day.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More sports:
Loveland girls basketball team earns its first-ever district championship Miami rallies past Western Michigan to remain the only unbeaten Division I team Western Brown girls hoops team seeks first district title since 1994

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM