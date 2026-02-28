Seton High School basketball team earns first district championship since 1988

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Seton High School basketball team is a district champion for the first time since 1988.

The Saints defeated Miamisburg 60-29 in a Division II district final Saturday afternoon at Fairborn High School.

“We are very proud of the effort and determination of this team,” Seton athletic director Wendy Smith said.

“It’s always rewarding to see the girls and coaches hard work pay off especially since it’s been so long since we’ve taken home a district championship.”

Seton (21-3), which has won five consecutive games, advances to play Winton Woods (18-6) in a Division II regional semifinal March 3 at Princeton. The winner advances to the regional final March 7 at Princeton. Winton Woods defeated Little Miami in another Division II district final on Saturday in Mason.

Seton senior Aubri Korfhagen scored a team-leading 16 points for the Saints in Saturday’s win over Miamisburg.

Senior Lauren Bain (11 points) and junior Marissa Hunt (10 points) were among other statistical leaders for Seton.

Greater Cincinnati won two Division II district finals in Fairborn on Saturday. Loveland earned its first district championship in program history earlier in the day.

