Moeller High School volleyball team wins the Division I state championship

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Moeller High School volleyball team is a state champion.

Moeller defeated Hudson in the Division I boys volleyball state final Saturday afternoon at Wittenberg University. Moeller beat Hudson 31-29, 25-11 and 25-21.

Moeller completes its special journey with a 21-4 record.

The Crusaders defeated Thomas Worthington 25-14, 23-25, 25-22, 23-25 and 15-10 in a state semifinal Friday.

Moeller is one of two Greater Cincinnati teams in the Ohio High School Athletic Association boys volleyball state finals this weekend. Fenwick (22-6) plays Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (18-9) in the Division II state final at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The fourth annual boys volleyball state tournament occurred at Pam Evans Smith Arena at Wittenberg University in Springfield.

The Ohio Boys Scholastic Volleyball Coaches Association conducted the first state tournament in 1988 and did so through the 2022 state tournament before the OHSAA adopted boys volleyball as a recognized sport beginning with the 2023 season.

Moeller won the 2023 Division I state title the first year it was an OHSAA recognized sport.

Moeller has also won volleyball state titles in 1997, 1998, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2018, 2021 and 2022.

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