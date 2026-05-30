Bishop Fenwick wins the Division II boys volleyball state championship

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Bishop Fenwick boys volleyball team is a state champion.

The Falcons defeated Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 25-17, 25-15, 25-20 in the Division II state final Saturday afternoon at Wittenberg University’s Pam Evans Smith Arena. Will Lenz had 13 kills, Parker Povse had 10 kills and Kian O'Connell had nine kills for the Falcons, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association statistics.

There were 15 tied scores and eight lead changes during the match. St. Vincent-St. Mary concludes its season with an 18-10 record.

Fenwick completes its special journey with a 22-6 record. It is the first Ohio High School Athletic Association boys volleyball state title for Fenwick. The Falcons won Ohio Boys Scholastic Volleyball Coaches Association Division II state championships in 2021 and 2013.

Fenwick won seven consecutive matches to complete this season. The win streak started with a regular-season win over Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary on May 2.

It was a memorable weekend for Greater Cincinnati, which swept the boys volleyball state championships at Wittenberg.

Moeller (21-4) won the Division I state title earlier Saturday. It is the 12th state championship in program history for the Crusaders.

The fourth annual boys volleyball state tournament occurred at Pam Evans Smith Arena.

The Ohio Boys Scholastic Volleyball Coaches Association conducted the first state tournament in 1988 and did so through the 2022 state tournament before the OHSAA adopted boys volleyball as a recognized sport beginning with the 2023 season.

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