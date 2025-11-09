Seton High School volleyball team captures second straight Division I state championship

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The undefeated journey is complete for the Seton High School volleyball team. Seton has won a second straight Division I state championship.

The Saints defeated Mentor 25-23, 25-18, 25-15 in the state final early Sunday afternoon at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Senior Nattie Slusher had 16 kills and two digs. Senior Callie Combs had 11 kills, two assists and nine digs. Junior Charley Moeddel had eight kills, two service aces, two digs and three block assists. Senior Kirsten Kemper had 19 assists and seven digs.

"Every season presents its own set of opportunities. This group has been so mature and connected on their goals. Very proud of them for taking every match as a new challenge," said Seton coach Kelly Crowley.

Seton was ranked No. 1 in the final regular-season Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association state poll this season.

Seton, ranked No. 20 nationally by MaxPreps, completes its season with a 28-0 record. The Saints have won 41 consecutive matches going back to Sept. 28, 2024 in a three-set victory over visiting Milford.

“Seton is very proud of our exceptional volleyball program,” Seton athletic director Wendy Smith said earlier this season. “The student-athletes each have incredible talents, dedication and a deep connection as a team and a program. Their ability to focus and work together is remarkable. This dedication, effort and teamwork is what defines our amazing volleyball program.”

Seton is the second Greater Cincinnati girls volleyball team to win a state title this weekend. McNicholas won the Division IV state title on Saturday afternoon.

Seton made its 14th appearance in the state tournament this weekend. The Saints have won state championships in 2025, 2024, 2005, 1996, 1988, 1986, 1985 and 1984.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter