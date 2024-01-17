Moeller names former Bengals tight ends coach Jonathan Hayes as athletic director

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller High School announced former pro football coach and former NFL player Jonathan Hayes as its athletic director on Wednesday.

"As an athlete, a Moeller parent, and someone with a deep dedication to my faith, I couldn’t think of a better way to dedicate my talents than to work with student-athletes and live out Moeller’s Mission," Hayes said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the Moeller Family and continuing the winning tradition at Moeller."

Hayes, the father of Los Angeles Lakers center/forward Jaxson Hayes and University of Cincinnati senior forward Jillian Hayes, will start as athletic director Jan. 29.

Hayes and his wife, Kristi, have had sons involved in Moeller athletics since 2015. Hayes said he wants to provide strong leadership for the athletic department including for the student-athletes and coaches.

"You want to help young men be empowered and move into the future," Hayes said.

Hayes, a former Cincinnati Bengals tight ends coach for 16 years, also acknowledged the potential enactment of name, image and likeness (NIL) in Ohio high school sports in the future, saying Moeller should be proactive and not reactive to such a prospective measure. The Ohio High School Athletic Association does not currently permit NIL.

Moeller, a member of the Greater Catholic League South division, has 18 varsity sports. Hayes is looking forward to working with each coach in order to help Moeller's athletics success.

"I'd like to give everyone a vision and execute that vision," Hayes said.

Moeller's storied tradition is well-known to the Hayes family, including two sons with special high school careers. Jaxson Hayes, a 2018 graduate, helped to lead the Crusaders to the Division I basketball state title as a senior.

Former Moeller defensive end Jewitt Hayes, who helped to lead Moeller to the Division I football state semifinal this past November, graduated early in December and is enrolled at the University of Virginia.

Jonathan Hayes said his family has always liked how Moeller helps to develop young men.

"People can build the Taj Mahal and you have these beautiful stadiums but you got to have good people," Hayes said.

Hayes, 61, had been the offensive coordinator of the 2023 XFL champion Arlington Renegades.

Prior to that, Hayes was the head coach and general manager of the St. Louis BattleHawks after being the Bengals tight ends coach from 2003 to 2018.

Prior to his pro coaching career, Hayes, a four-year letter athlete at the University of Iowa, was the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at the University of Oklahoma for four years.

The former longtime NFL tight end played for the Kansas City Chiefs for nine seasons (1985 to 1993) and the Pittsburgh Steelers for three seasons (1994 to 1996).

Hayes has been part of many organizations and charitable foundations, including the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, the advisory board of the International Diabetic Center, Camp Shawnee, president and founder of Hayes Huddle, Chiefs Core, and Fellowship Christian Athletes.

"Jonathan’s enthusiasm for Moeller and our student-athletes is a combination that makes him a perfect fit to be the athletic director at Moeller," Moeller president Marshall Hyzdu said in a statement. "His high expectations will help elevate the athletic office to be a best-in-class organization focusing on the student-athletes and the entire Moeller Family."

Hayes assumes the position previously held by Interim Athletic Director Frank Russo, who will remain a senior associate athletic director in the department, according to a news release.

