'It was hard to sleep last night': High school football players sign letters of intent to play in college

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller senior defensive end Jewett Hayes woke up around 6 a.m. Wednesday eager to start a new chapter in his life.

Hayes submitted his National Letter of Intent to the University of Virginia where he will continue his academic and athletic career starting as an early enrollee in January.

Hayes and his family planned for his early high school graduation a year in advance. Hayes took on an additional workload of academic studies this past summer. He plans to study architectural design at Virginia with the intent of becoming an architect or interior designer one day.

Wednesday morning's early signing period ceremony was a celebration of his significant efforts on the field and in the classroom.

"I've been thinking about it for a very long time," said Hayes, who is the younger brother of University of Cincinnati senior forward Jillian Hayes and Los Angeles Lakers center/forward Jaxson Hayes.

"I felt like it was like a TV show where like high school would never end. I'd stay the same age forever. It's just crazy that this is actually happening," Hayes said.

The ability to play college football is happening because of an unwavering commitment. Hayes, a Division I honorable mention all-state player, reflected upon how much work the group of seniors invested into football on a daily basis.

"If you want to play at the next level you have to love the sport and you have to do extra," Hayes said. "You have to practice more than you are on your phone. A lot of people are addicted to their phone. You have to be outside and practicing more than you are on your phone."

It's a difficult challenge that takes discipline.

"I usually put my phone in my backpack the entire day," Hayes said. "And I will usually just focus on either lifting or getting out and practicing more."

Another Moeller player who can't wait to continue preparing for the next level is senior running back Jordan Marshall, who was named Ohio's Mr. Football this season.

A day after he was named to MaxPreps All-America Second Team, Marshall was joined by family and friends Wednesday morning after having sent his letter of intent to Michigan earlier in the day.

"It was hard to sleep last night," Marshall said. "Just excitement - everything building. Just to be able to sign here with these guys is amazing. I'm just excited for the next chapter and to do it with these guys right here."

Marshall woke up at 6 a.m. and digitally signed his letter of intent with his mother, Amy Allphin, by his side.

"She started crying and said how proud she was of me," Marshall said. "That this is all we've dreamed of since I've came here and we're taking that next step and getting closer to that end goal. And she's just super proud of me."

Taft hosted a ceremony Wednesday morning that included free safety Jay'Quan Bostic (Toledo), defensive back Quinton Price (University of Cincinnati) and defensive end Elias Rudolph (University of Miami).

Marc Price/WCPO Taft High School hosted its signing day ceremony Wednesday morning. Coach Tyler Williams joined free safety Jay'Quan Bostic (Toledo), defensive back Quinton Price (University of Cincinnati) and defensive end Elias Rudolph (University of Miami).



"I know what they're going to do in college," Taft coach Tyler Williams said. "I know that we'll have All-Americans. We'll have kids who will excel, become great fathers, go on to play in the NFL. This is a special group to me."

Williams said the ability to sign early is especially rewarding given the state of college football and the impact the transfer portal has had on recruiting.

"What I tell my kids now you're not really competing with the average kid in high school that will go on and play at the next level," Williams said. "You're kind of competing with the kids who are already in college that have been in college for two or three years. So you have to a special athlete to be able to even go D-I (Division I) right now. That's just how the game has changed in the last two to three years. I'm so proud of our guys."

The NCAA early signing period goes until Dec. 22. The regular signing period for Divisions I and II is Feb. 7 to April 1.

