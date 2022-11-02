UC basketball player Jillian Hayes has a special motivation as she starts this season

CINCINNATI — There isn't a day that goes by that University of Cincinnati basketball player Jillian Hayes doesn't think of her late high school coach Darnell Parker.

"I can't even begin to touch on how much he did," Hayes said. "Not even just on the basketball court but just in life in general. He really was like a second dad to me."

Parker died in late July at the age of 44 after being diagnosed with colon and liver cancer in October 2020. He made an impact on countless lives during his many years of coaching high school basketball including Hayes, a 2020 Loveland High School graduate who is entering her junior season at UC.

"Whether it's just you're passing someone in the hallway — giving them a smile and saying 'hi' — he always emphasized the fact that that could change somebody's entire day," Hayes said. "He was the definition of this big, loving guy caring. And that's why he touched so many people in the community."

As UC begins its season with an exhibition game against visiting Wittenberg on Wednesday at Fifth Third Arena, Hayes is inspired by her memories of Parker as she steps onto the court.

Hayes wears a special wristband in practices and throughout the day as a way to remember Parker. Although Hayes can't wear the wristband during games, she will pause before a game to think of her former coach.

"I just kind of look at it and hold onto it for a minute," Hayes said of the wristband. "Just kind of reflect and think."

There is no wondering why Hayes, an American Athletic Conference preseason second-team selection, is a leader in the Bearcats' program.

Hayes started all 28 games as a sophomore and averaged 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.2 steal and 1.3 blocks in more than 31 minutes per game. She led UC in points (321), rebounds (190), steals (62) and blocks (36) last season.

“She would do anything that you ask her," UC coach Michelle Clark-Heard said. "She is very coachable. She is very competitive, wants to win. And so I’m very fortunate as a coach — we all are — the coaching staff, to have someone like her that is just, ‘Tell me what to do coach, whatever that is and I will do it.'"

Hayes, who has transitioned to the four position at forward, also has a 3.714 grade-point average in interdisciplinary studies with a focus on psychology and sport administration and a minor in early childhood education.

Hayes enjoys being around children and has mentored at a school near campus. She has considered the ability to impact children in additional ways in the future, too.

"As blessed as I know I am growing up it's always nice to be able to give back and continue to give to the community that's also given to you," Hayes said. "Being able to be in the position that I am to have the opportunity to give back is a blessing."

That perspective is why the UC coaching staff can't say enough about Hayes.

"(I'm) just really excited to have the opportunity to coach her," Clark-Heard said. "We had an unbelievable relationship when I got here. We talked all the time. And just watching her grow into the person that she is not only on the court but off the court has really been awesome."