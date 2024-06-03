Watch Now
Former La Salle basketball coach Pat Goedde now volunteer assistant at Oak Hills

Former Lancers coach joins longtime Oak Hills head coach Mike Price
WCPO file
Former La Salle basketball coach Pat Goedde has joined the Oak Hills boys basketball program as a volunteer assistant coach.
Posted at 6:23 PM, Jun 03, 2024

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Former La Salle High School basketball coach Pat Goedde is working as a volunteer assistant coach with the Oak Hills boys basketball varsity program this summer.

“It’s actually been a breath of fresh air,” Goedde said.

Goedde said the Oak Hills program and longtime head coach Mike Price have welcomed him and his son, rising junior guard Andrew Goedde, with open arms. Pat Goedde said he appreciates the opportunity to coach with the Highlanders.

Price said Oak Hills is fortunate to have Goedde on the staff.

“Pat brings basketball knowledge and great experience,” Price said. “He’s already developed positive relationships with our players and has committed a lot of time to our summer schedule. He and his family will be a big asset to our program and school community."

La Salle announced April 17 that the 1991 graduate was no longer employed at the school. Goedde had been the Lancers' head coach since April 2017. The former La Salle basketball player spent 30-plus years in the program in a variety of roles.

La Salle named former Hamilton coach Kevin Higgins as its new head coach May 14.

