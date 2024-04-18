La Salle High School announces Pat Goedde is no longer the basketball head coach

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — La Salle High School announced Wednesday night that Pat Goedde is no longer employed as the head basketball coach.

"It's a personnel matter and no additional information will be made available at this time," La Salle athletic director Brian Meyer said Wednesday night.

La Salle does not intend to name an interim coach.

"We will begin the search for a basketball coach immediately," Meyer said.

A 1991 La Salle graduate, Goedde has been the Lancers head coach since April 2017. The former La Salle basketball player spent 30-plus years coaching in the program in a variety of roles.

Goedde said he is blessed for the rapport he's built with current and former players in the Greater Catholic League South division program.

"I thank all the players and alumni," Goedde said Wednesday night. "I appreciate all the support, love and care. You truly don't know how much you guys meant to me. Thanks for everything."

La Salle had an 8-15 record including 0-6 in the Greater Catholic League South division this past season.

Goedde succeeded longtime La Salle coach Dan Fleming April 24, 2017. At the time, Goedde had been a La Salle junior varsity basketball coach and varsity assistant since 2003. He had been coaching in a variety of roles for 26 years overall before becoming the head coach.

He was La Salle’s point guard during Fleming’s first year at La Salle in the 1990-91 season.

La Salle has won Division I state titles in 1996 and 2011. Goedde served as the interim head coach in the 2011 state tournament as Fleming recovered from a heart attack in early March that year.

