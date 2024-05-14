La Salle High School announces Kevin Higgins as its new head basketball coach

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — La Salle High School named Kevin Higgins Tuesday afternoon as its new head basketball coach.

Higgins was previously the Hamilton High School boys basketball coach for the past six seasons. He led the Big Blue to a 70-71 overall record in the six seasons. Hamilton earned a Sweet 16 appearance this past season.

The Big Blue earned a 16-10 record this past season including 10-6 in the Greater Miami Conference. Hamilton lost to Centerville in a Division I regional semifinal March 13.

Higgins announced through social media Monday that he would not be returning to Hamilton next season.

"His dedication and commitment to our athletes will be greatly missed," the Hamilton athletic department said on X. "The Hamilton High School athletic department would like to thank him and wish him the very best in the future. The search for the next HHS varsity boys basketball coach will begin immediately."

La Salle said the St. Xavier High School grad has a "solid understanding of an all-boys, private high school culture." In addition to coaching, Higgins will teach social studies starting next school year.

"I’m excited to work with our student-athletes, helping them excel on the court and in the classroom, while fostering values of teamwork, integrity and discipline that will serve them well beyond graduation," Higgins said in a release. "I look forward to continuing a program that fosters the pride and tradition of the La Salle community."

Higgins succeeds former La Salle coach Pat Goedde. La Salle announced April 17 that Goedde was no longer the head coach.

“Coach Goedde positively influenced hundreds of young men on and off the court and we are grateful for his commitment to La Salle,” La Salle athletic director Brian Meyer said in a release. “As we look to the future of our basketball program, we believe Kevin will continue our legacy of excellence through his wealth of coaching experience.”

A 1991 La Salle graduate, Goedde had been the Lancers head coach since April 2017. The former La Salle basketball player spent 30-plus years coaching in the program in a variety of roles.

La Salle had an 8-15 record including 0-6 in the Greater Catholic League South division this past season.

