Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

La Salle High School announces Kevin Higgins as its new head basketball coach

Former Hamilton coach led Big Blue to Sweet 16 appearance in March
0.jpg
Nick Graham/Journal News
Hamilton boys basketball coach Kevin Higgins speaks to the Big Blue before the game against visiting Middletown Jan. 30. Middletown won 47-38.
0.jpg
Posted at 4:15 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 16:54:27-04

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — La Salle High School named Kevin Higgins Tuesday afternoon as its new head basketball coach.

Higgins was previously the Hamilton High School boys basketball coach for the past six seasons. He led the Big Blue to a 70-71 overall record in the six seasons. Hamilton earned a Sweet 16 appearance this past season.

The Big Blue earned a 16-10 record this past season including 10-6 in the Greater Miami Conference. Hamilton lost to Centerville in a Division I regional semifinal March 13.

Higgins announced through social media Monday that he would not be returning to Hamilton next season.

"His dedication and commitment to our athletes will be greatly missed," the Hamilton athletic department said on X. "The Hamilton High School athletic department would like to thank him and wish him the very best in the future. The search for the next HHS varsity boys basketball coach will begin immediately."

La Salle said the St. Xavier High School grad has a "solid understanding of an all-boys, private high school culture." In addition to coaching, Higgins will teach social studies starting next school year.

"I’m excited to work with our student-athletes, helping them excel on the court and in the classroom, while fostering values of teamwork, integrity and discipline that will serve them well beyond graduation," Higgins said in a release. "I look forward to continuing a program that fosters the pride and tradition of the La Salle community."

Higgins succeeds former La Salle coach Pat Goedde. La Salle announced April 17 that Goedde was no longer the head coach.

“Coach Goedde positively influenced hundreds of young men on and off the court and we are grateful for his commitment to La Salle,” La Salle athletic director Brian Meyer said in a release. “As we look to the future of our basketball program, we believe Kevin will continue our legacy of excellence through his wealth of coaching experience.”

A 1991 La Salle graduate, Goedde had been the Lancers head coach since April 2017. The former La Salle basketball player spent 30-plus years coaching in the program in a variety of roles.

La Salle had an 8-15 record including 0-6 in the Greater Catholic League South division this past season.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
Former Woodward High School star Paul McMillan IV commits to Canisius University

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Help local kids play soccer with a new pair of cleats!