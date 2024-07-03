Elder, Withrow football teams to kick off season in late August

CINCINNATI — Elder and Withrow announced that the Week 1 football game between the non-conference opponents is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at Withrow.

It is a one-year deal between the programs. Elder is Division I, while Withrow is Division II.

This season is believed to be the first meeting between Elder and Withrow in football since 1998, according to Elder athletic director Kevin Espelage.

Elder earned a 7-5 record in 2023 including a playoff win over Oak Hills. The Panthers are led by Doug Ramsey, who is starting his 28th season as the Elder head coach. Withrow is led by Anthony Berry, a Withrow graduate, who is starting his first season as the Tigers head coach.

The Tigers (12-2 in 2023), a Division II regional finalist in 2023, broke a school record for most wins in a single season (12) and the defense earned five shutouts — allowing an average of just eight points. Withrow earned its first football regional final appearance in the 104-year history of the program.

The schools initially announced an agreement in October 2023.

