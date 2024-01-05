Withrow University High School names Anthony Berry as new head football coach

CINCINNATI — The Withrow University High School announced Anthony Berry as its new head football coach Friday morning.

Berry succeeds Kali Jones, who accepted the Middletown head coaching position in December.

Berry, a Withrow graduate, played college football at Notre Dame College and Mount St. Joseph. His high school coaching career began in the 2016-17 season at Woodward as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Berry, who played at Withrow from 2006-2010, was the Taft defensive coordinator, linebackers coach and junior varsity head coach from 2017-2020. In 2021, he returned to Withrow where has served as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator the past three seasons.

"I'm beyond excited to lead the Withrow Tigers football team and impact the Withrow community as a whole," Berry said in a statement. "This is my dream job and there isn't another place I want to be besides here, serving our student-athletes. This is home."

This past season, Withrow's defense was ranked No. 1 statewide, according to a school news release. The Tigers (12-2), a Division II regional finalist, broke a school record for most wins in a single season (12) and the defense earned five shutouts - allowing an average of just eight points. Withrow earned its first football regional final appearance in the 104-year history of the program.

"Coach Berry's experience has developed him into a passionate, selfless and dedicated coach and role model," Withrow athletic director Regina Williams said in a statement. "We are excited to continue building on what has already been established among a great group of coaches!"

Withrow is scheduled to open the season against visiting Elder Aug. 23. This matchup is believed to be the first meeting between Elder and Withrow in football since 1998.

Berry said he's looking forward to a new chapter in the Withrow football program starting this upcoming season.

"I am committed to continuing the foundation that's been built and the tradition that's been restored," Berry said. "I'm eager to get to work in my new role and continue building champion young men while winning championships on Madison Road."

