Elder, Withrow agree to a home-and-home football series for Week 1 in 2024 and 2025

CINCINNATI — Elder and Withrow announced Wednesday morning a home-and-home football agreement for Week 1 of the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The first Friday night for the next high school football season is scheduled for Aug. 23, 2024.

"I'm just excited that the top football programs in the city are reaching out to play Withrow," Withrow athletic director Regina Williams said. "Withrow has risen and can only go higher. This time five years ago Withrow versus Elder wouldn't have even crossed my mind. Our players and coaches have worked hard year-round and the fruits of the labor are paying off."

Withrow has three Greater Catholic League South division opponents on its 2024 schedule including hosting Elder (Week 1), at St. Xavier (Week 4) and hosting La Salle (Week 5).

Next season is believed to be the first meeting between Elder and Withrow in football since 1998, according to Elder athletic director Kevin Espelage.

"It is great to find a local opponent willing and available to play," Espelage said. "Credit to Regina Williams and (Withrow) Coach (Kali) Jones for making this happen."

Withrow and La Salle announced last week a home-and-home agreement for the next two seasons. The 2024 season will mark the second game with St. Xavier in the home-and-home agreement between the two programs.

Withrow (7-1 this season) is ranked No. 2 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings. The Tigers have clinched a playoff spot, according to computer points analyst Joe Eitel. The top eight spots in each region of the seven divisions host first-round playoff games.

Withrow plays Hughes (2-6) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Stargel Stadium.

Elder (5-3 this season) is No. 7 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings. The Panthers play at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (8-0) this week. Elder has clinched a playoff spot, according to Eitel.

The Ohio high school football playoffs begin Oct. 27.

