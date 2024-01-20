Covington Catholic senior Willie Rodriguez signs an NIL deal with Nevels Fitness

NEWPORT, Ky. — Covington Catholic High School star football player and University of Kentucky signee Willie Rodriguez has signed his first name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Newport-based Nevels Fitness.

Jordan Nevels, owner and founder of Nevels Fitness, announced the NIL partnership Friday afternoon in a social media post. Financial terms of the deal were not announced. Name, image and likeness (NIL) is permitted by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

"I really love the opportunity of getting to continue to work out there and get better as well as to be able to advertise and inspire other kids to see what I'm doing and for them to go there and do the same and get the same results and benefits," Rodriguez told WCPO.

Nevels, a former Highlands High School star who helped to lead the Bluebirds to the 2004 Class 3A state title, said there will be exclusive video content in showing others a behind-the-scenes perspective on how Rodriguez is preparing for the Southeastern Conference.

"It's super special," Nevels said. "My goal is to help him be a Freshman All-American, just like my guy Sam Vinson."

Rodriguez, who signed with UK on Dec. 20, is the second student-athlete to agree to an NIL partnership with Nevels Fitness after Northern Kentucky University guard Sam Vinson.

Rodriguez, a CovCath wrestler this winter, is one of several high-profile Ohio and Northern Kentucky high school student-athletes who work out at Nevels Fitness.

"It's an amazing opportunity being my first NIL deal and I am really excited to get started with all this," Rodriguez said. "I hope I will be able to help a lot of families and other kids hopefully who have the same dreams I did growing up and be able to play in college at the highest level."

Nevels said he's planning a free informational event for families about college recruiting including addressing questions about how to best prepare student-athletes for the next level. That event will also include the Rodriguez family.

"This is all about blessing and elevating every athlete in Northern Kentucky so they all have their best chance to go onto college," Nevels wrote in a Facebook post. "Knowledge is key."

Rodriguez, rated the No. 6 best player in Kentucky's 2024 class by the 247 Sports Composite, helped to lead CovCath to the Class 4A state final this past season.

