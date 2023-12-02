Covington Catholic football team concludes season as Class 4A state runner-up

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Covington Catholic High School football program won't soon forget this season's journey.

The Colonels concluded their season as the Kentucky Class 4A state runner-up Friday night at University of Kentucky's Kroger Field. Boyle County (15-0) won its fourth consecutive Class 4A state title with a victory over CovCath.

Boyle County led 20-0 at halftime after two touchdowns by Montavin Quisenberry including a 39-yard punt return in the second quarter. Quisenberry's 6-yard run in the first quarter gave Boyle County a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Boyle County had 236 yards of total offense while CovCath had 29 yards in the first half. Boyle County limited CovCath to four first downs in the first half.

CovCath (14-1) completed its season with the most victories in its program since 2019 (15-0).

Friday night was the first meeting between CovCath and Boyle County. The programs have combined for 20 state titles overall. CovCath is 8-2 all-time in football state finals.

Boyle County, ranked No. 1 in Kentucky by MaxPreps entering the game, appeared in its fifth consecutive state final.

CovCath, ranked No. 7 by MaxPreps, has 23 seniors who complete a significant legacy within the program. The Colonels earned a state final appearance for the first time since 2019.

CovCath is one of two Northern Kentucky teams in the state finals this weekend in Lexington.

Cooper (12-2) plays Bowling Green (11-3) in the Class 5A state final at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field.

