Cincinnati Public Schools adjusts kickoff times for 4 football games due to 'community violence'

CINCINNATI — Four high school football games involving Cincinnati Public Schools programs have adjusted kickoff times this weekend amid repeated gun violence in the area.

"Due to threats this school year and community violence, Cincinnati Public Schools is making adjustments to many of its athletics games," Cincinnati Public Schools said in a statement to WCPO 9 Wednesday night. "The district prioritizes the safety and well-being of its students and staff. Out of an abundance of caution, games will be moved to earlier start times or days."

The CPS athletic department formally announced the changes Wednesday afternoon as Week 6 of the football season begins Thursday:



Hughes (2-3) plays Western Hills (0-5) at 5 p.m. Thursday at Withrow. The game had originally been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Stargel Stadium.

Gamble Montessori (0-5) plays Bellevue (2-1) at 5 p.m. Friday at Western Hills. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

Aiken (3-1) plays Woodward (0-4) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Stargel Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Taft (4-1) plays Withrow (0-5) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Stargel Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. Taft is No. 3 in the Division IV, Region 16 computer points standings.

Aiken coach Harry McCall was informed Wednesday morning of the change to the Falcons’ schedule this week. His message to the team is to stay positive and allow for flexibility with the adjusted kickoff time.

McCall said the Falcons plan to use the additional preparation time for another walk-through and another practice.

“We’re going to use it to our advantage,” McCall said.

The Falcons, ranked No. 8 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings, have an experienced team and are determined to succeed regardless of the situation, McCall said.

The top 16 teams in each region qualify for the Ohio High School Athletic Association postseason. The top eight teams in each region at the end of the regular season Oct. 27 are able to host first-round games starting Nov. 1.

Other CPS football teams haven’t officially changed kickoff times as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Those Friday night scheduled games include Loveland (1-4) at Walnut Hills (1-4) along with Shroder (4-1) at Talawanda (1-4). Shroder is tied with Urbana for No. 5 in the Region 16 standings.

New Miami (4-1) is scheduled to play Clark Montessori (3-2) at Withrow.

The Greater Cincinnati high school football community has experienced multiple schedule changes this season due to gunshots or a perceived threat of violence near various venues.

North College Hill had to postpone its second game of the season Sept. 20 after an incident involving gunshots near its stadium with two minutes left before halftime of its contest against Woodward.

North College Hill made other schedule adjustments after its Sept. 6 home game against Cincinnati Country Daywas halted in the third quarter due to gunshots fired near an apartment complex across the street from the North College Hill stadium.

The Sept. 12 game with Batavia and Shroderscheduled for Stargel Stadium was postponed after a shooting near Taft High School shortly after school was dismissed.

The Bellevue football game scheduled for Sept. 14 at Lynn Camp High School in Corbin, Ky., was canceleddue to a manhunt for a suspect in a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County Sept. 7.

On Monday, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge dropped in unannounced at a Cincinnati Public School Board meeting Monday night to ask the district to provide more help for officers trying to cut down on crimes involving youth.

