Batavia at Shroder football game postponed after shooting near Taft High School, Stargel Stadium

CINCINNATI — The Batavia at Shroder football game scheduled for Stargel Stadium Thursday night has been postponed after a shooting near Taft High School. Kickoff had been planned for 6:30 p.m.

A 13-year-old Taft student was taken to Cincinnati Children's after police said he was shot near the school shortly after dismissal. Stargel Stadium is across the street from Taft and serves as the home stadium for Taft, Shroder and other local schools.

In a statement, Batavia's athletic department said it received a call from Shroder's athletic department informing them of the shooting shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.

"Due to police activity in the area and concern for the well-being of the student-athletes and fans from both schools, tonight’s game is postponed," the statement reads.

Batavia football coach Wayne Stacy told WCPO over text they are waiting to find out when and where they will play.

“We’re going to end up playing Shroder, but it might end up being at Batavia on Saturday night,” Stacy said.

Cincinnati Public Schools Athletics Manager Josh Hardin said in a statement the district is working with Batavia Local School District to reschedule the game.

Batavia (2-1), a Division III program, has won two straight games this season. Shroder, a Division IV program, is undefeated with a 3-0 record.

The news comes one day after Miami Valley Christian Academy canceled its Friday matchup against North College Hill following an isolated shooting near the football field last week. Friday's Taft at Mount Healthy game is still on.

