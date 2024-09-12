Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWest End

Actions

Police: 13-year-old hospitalized after shooting near Taft High School

cincinnati police taft shooting
Rop Pieper/WCPO
cincinnati police taft shooting
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — A 13-year-old was taken to Cincinnati Children's after a shooting near Taft High School Thursday afternoon, police said.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to the 1400 block of John Street just before 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A 13-year-old boy was found shot in his arm. He was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing. There is no suspect information at this time.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 5PM

More local news:
Masyn Winn, Brendan Donovan homer to put Cardinals over Reds, 6-1 Cincinnati now one of 3 finalist cities to possibly host Sundance Film in future Ex-seminarian guilty of child sexual abuse images sentenced to probation

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money