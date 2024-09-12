Police: 13-year-old hospitalized after shooting near Taft High School

CINCINNATI — A 13-year-old was taken to Cincinnati Children's after a shooting near Taft High School Thursday afternoon, police said.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to the 1400 block of John Street just before 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A 13-year-old boy was found shot in his arm. He was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing. There is no suspect information at this time.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.