CPS: Woodward student-athlete injured in shooting during football game at North College Hill

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — A Woodward student-athlete was injured Friday night in a shooting during the school's football game at North College Hill, Cincinnati Public School said.

The football game between North College Hill and Woodward came to a halt with a few minutes left in the first half after shots were fired near the stadium, North College Hill's coach confirmed to WCPO.

A WCPO crew that responded to the scene found police cruisers and crime scene tape cutting off the area near North College Hill Elementary School, which is right next to the stadium.

CPS later confirmed a Woodward student-athlete was injured in the shooting. The district did not say whether the student was a football player or participated in another sport.

"Cincinnati Public Schools recognizes this tragic event and our support remains with the student, their family, friends and school community," CPS said in its statement. "CPS' Crisis Response Team will be on-site to provide support to students as they return to school Tuesday."

This game was North College Hill's first since shots fired in the area ended their game against Cincinnati Country Day on Sept. 6. At the time, police said someone fired 10 shots near an apartment complex across the street from the stadium on Bising Avenue. Play was stopped and the stadium was evacuated as police arrived on scene. No one was injured in that incident.

The following week, North College Hill's next opponent Miami Valley Christian Academy canceled, stating they would not travel to the area for the game.

North College Hill City Schools and the North College Hill Police Department said the athletic department has taken proper precautions and procedures to ensure the safety of everyone attending their athletic events.

According to the joint statement, policies include but aren’t limited to an administrator at every entry way into the stadium, students in grades K-8 must enter the game with their parent, no bags are allowed in (if a bag is needed, it is thoroughly checked), no re-entry into the games and police/administrator escorts for the visiting team.

The school also announced its homecoming game against Summit Country Day School has been rescheduled for a different date and time, moving from a Friday night to Saturday morning.