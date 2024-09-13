Bellevue football team mutually cancels Saturday's away game due to safety concerns

BELLEVUE, Ky. — The Bellevue High School football game scheduled for Saturday night at Lynn Camp High School in Corbin, Ky., has been canceled due to an ongoing manhunt for the suspect in a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County Sept. 7.

Bellevue Independent Schools issued a statement Thursday afternoon about the game’s cancellation.

“Due to the ongoing safety threat around Laurel County, and with player, and coaching staff safety as our top priority, we have worked with our partners at Lynn Camp High School to cancel the football game scheduled for Saturday, September 14th,” the statement read.

Bellevue athletic director Jim Hicks said the Tigers are looking for an opponent during its bye weekend of Sept. 20-21.

Hicks said Bellevue was in contact with Lynn Camp all week and that the decision to cancel the game was mutual.

“Family safety was paramount,” Hicks said.

Hicks said Bellevue informed the football players of the decision at the end of the school day on Thursday.

“It was the decision for everybody,” Hicks said.

Bellevue, a Class 1A program, has a 2-1 record this season. The Tigers have back-to-back home wins against Trimble County (48-16) and Pendleton County (36-6).

The game against Lynn Camp (2-1), also a Class 1A program, was scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday. Bellevue is scheduled to next play at Gamble Montessori at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.

The news arrives on the same afternoon that Thursday night’s Batavia at Shroder game is postponed due to a shooting near Taft High School Thursday afternoon.

It’s also one day after Miami Valley Christian Academy canceled its Friday matchup against North College Hill following an isolated shooting near the football field last week. Friday's Taft at Mount Healthy game is still on.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter