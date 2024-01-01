Email address: marlena.lang@wcpo.com

Phone: (513)316-5344

When did you start working here? July 2024

Where else have you worked? I’ve worked at WICS/WICD in Champaign, Illinois as well as KHQA in Quincy, Illinois.

Where did you go to college? Biola University in La Mirada, California!

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

I love being able to connect with people I would have never met if it weren’t for this job on a personal level, and share their stories whether they be positive or more sensitive. Being able to develop relationships with people from all walks of life and get them the answers they need and deserve is the best part of this job.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

I’m proud of how far I have come and the work I have done to get where I am today. I’ve known I wanted to be a journalist from a young age and done whatever it takes to make that dream come true. Even moving nearly 5,000 miles away from home to the cold Midwest (hahaha)!

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?

I haven’t been here long but so far I love what I see! I love the downtown area of Cincinnati and walking along the riverwalk, especially on a nice summer day! Can’t wait to explore all the Tri-States have to offer.

All-Time favorites:

TV Shows: Criminal Minds, NCIS, Bridgerton, The Summer I Turned Pretty, really anything with a good romance story or crime.

Movies: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Grease, About Time, again really any good rom-com!

Music: Niall Horan, Taylor Swift, Renee Rapp, Dan & Shay, Thomas Rhett

Apps I can't live without: Tik Tok, Instagram, Spotify, Maps (I’m directionally challenged as my family likes to say)

