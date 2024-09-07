North College Hill vs. Cincinnati Country Day football game ends abruptly after shots fired in area

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — The North College Hill vs. Cincinnati Country Day football game came to a halt in the third quarter after shots were fired in the area, police confirmed Friday night.

North College Hill police said someone fired 10 shots near an apartment complex across the street from the stadium. People at the game told WCPO players were the first to hear the shots and take cover.

The game was stopped and the stadium was evacuated as police arrived on scene.

While no one was injured, police confirmed the game would not continue Friday night.