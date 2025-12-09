Anderson 2027 four-star cornerback Ace Alston announces verbal commitment to Notre Dame

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson High School 2027 cornerback Ace Alston announced Tuesday morning his verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame.

A four-star player by 247 Sports, Alston is ranked Ohio’s No. 2 player overall in the 2027 class by 247 Sports. He is ranked the nation’s No. 11 cornerback by the 247 Sports Composite.

Alston made the announcement live on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel and in front of family, teammates and coaches at Anderson High School.

He also considered Tennessee, Ohio State, Missouri, Indiana, Louisiana State University (LSU) and the University of Southern Carolina (USC) among his finalists. Alston also previously considered Oregon, Michigan and Penn State in November.

Alston is a Southwest District Division II first-team selection in the secondary. The Division II all-state teams are scheduled to be announced Wednesday.

He received an invitation in October to participate in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl, which is scheduled for Jan. 16 in Honolulu, Hawaii and televised on NFL Network.

Anderson coach Evan Dreyer has said Alston will be the first Anderson student-athlete to play in the Polynesian Bowl. Alston helped Anderson to its second straight Division II state final last week against Avon. Anderson completed its season as the Division II state runner-up.

Alston participated in a significant spotlight all season. He had 53 tackles, 17 pass breakups, two interceptions, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

He was targeted just 12% of coverage snaps his junior season and limited opponents to a 29% completion percentage, according to his social media post.

The NCAA’s early signing period for the current junior class is scheduled to start in early December 2026.

