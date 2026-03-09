Bengals free agency: Cincinnati signs S Bryan Cook, LB Boye Mafe

CINCINNATI — Home sweet home! The Bengals are signing a Cincinnati native in free agency, according to multiple reports.

Former UC safety Bryan Cook, a 2017 Mount Healthy graduate, is expected to sign a 3-year deal with his hometown team, as first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, Cook helped Kansas City to three Super Bowl appearances — two of which he played in (he was on injured reserve when the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl 58). He finished last season with six passes defended and 85 total tackles.

Cook is the highest-drafted player in Mount Healthy history and part of the Bearcats' record-breaking draft class that included Sauce Gardner, Alec Pierce, Desmond Ridder, Coby Bryant, Jerome Ford and more.

WCPO has covered his story since high school, where he only received one scholarship offer — from Howard University. Five years and a transfer later, Cook was named Third-Team All-American and given the opportunity to showcase his talents on a national stage.

Now, with two Super Bowl rings on his finger, Cook can return home and help lead a young defense in need of leadership.

After signing Cook, Boye Mafe's agent, Mike McCartney, announced that the Seattle Seahawks Linebacker has agreed to a three-year deal with Cincinnati.

The Super Bowl LX winner was drafted 40th overall by Seattle in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. During the 2025 season, Mafe recorded 11 solo tackles, 20 assisted tackles and 2 sacks. Mafe had his best season so far in 2023 when he collected 35 solo tackles, 17 assisted tackles and 9 sacks.

The Bengals' move with Mafe comes as Trey Hendrickson is officially a free agent. Joseph Ossai also recently signed with the Jets. Mafe will join last year's first-round pick, Shemar Stewart, and Myles Murphy.