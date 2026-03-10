Reports: Reds' Hunter Greene expected to be out until July

CINCINNATI — We knew Reds ace Hunter Greene would likely miss time after leaving spring training with elbow stiffness. Now, we know just how long he might be gone.

Multiple reports say the 26-year-old is not expected to return until July, as he is scheduled to have a procedure to remove bone chips from his right elbow this week.

Reds manager Terry Francona and president of baseball operations Nick Krall told reporters last week that Greene would have an MRI in Cincinnati and consult with both the team's orthopedic consultant and the Dodgers' head team physician after dealing with elbow issues during training camp.

Related | Ace right-hander Hunter Greene leaves Reds camp and is scheduled to have MRI on stiff right elbow

Greene has dealt with these issues in the past. He was placed on the IL in 2024 for right elbow soreness, and mentioned that his right elbow was causing issues towards the end of the 2025 season. Projected to be the team's opening day starter, Greene spoke this offseason about his goal to "be healthy and make all my starts" after only starting in a career-low 19 games in 2025.

Now, Andrew Abbott will take the mound on opening day, and Greene will be forced to wait until sometime mid-season to make his first start.

Greene helped Cincinnati to its first playoff appearance since 2020 last season, going 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA. The previous year, he got his first All-Star spot and finished eighth in NL Cy Young voting.