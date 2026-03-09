Bengals backup QB Jake Browning will become a free agent, ESPN reports

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengal best known for stepping in when Quarterback Joe Burrow was out with an injury could be leaving the team, ESPN reported Monday morning.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday morning that the Bengals are not tendering Browning for another contract. That means Browning will become a free agent, though Fowler reported the Bengals are "open to bringing him back."

The Bengals and Browning signed a two-year contract in 2024 that is set to expire.

The Bengals are not tendering RFA quarterback Jake Browning, who started 10 games over three seasons for Cincinnati in relief of Joe Burrow. He will be a free agent. Cincinnati is open to bringing him back. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 9, 2026

Browning, who graduated from the University of Washington, was originally signed to the Bengals' practice squad ahead of the 2021 season — but he quickly gained recognition when he started seven games in the 2023 season following QB Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury.

Browning stepped in once again after Burrow's turf toe injury during the 2025 season took the quarterback out — again for the remainder of the season.

However, the Bengals sidelined Browning during the season when they negotiated a trade with the Cleveland Browns for Joe Flacco, who then took the starting quarterback position during Burrow's recovery.